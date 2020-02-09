Trib WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020
WPIAL rankings
Boys basketball
Class 6A
Team, record, Previous
1. Butler, 15-4, 2
2. Upper St. Clair, 17-3, 4
3. Fox Chapel, 20-1, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-5, 3
5. Pine-Richland, 14-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 17-4, 1
2. Penn Hills, 17-4, 2
3. Mars, 16-4, 3
4. McKeesport, 11-9, 4
5. Thomas Jefferson, 15-7, NR
Out: Shaler (13-9, 5)
Class 4A
1. Highlands, 19-3, 1
2. Knoch, 18-2, 2
3. Uniontown, 18-2, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 16-5, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 16-6, NR
Out: New Castle (12-7, 5)
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Park, 18-3, 1
2. North Catholic, 19-2, 2
3. South Allegheny, 20-1, 3
4. Seton LaSalle, 15-6, NR
5. Aliquippa, 14-8, NR
Out: Charleroi (15-6, 4), Beaver Falls (13-7, 5)
Class 2A
1. OLSH, 19-1, 1
2. Sto-Rox, 14-6, 2
3. Jeannette, 15-7, 3
4. Springdale, 19-3, 4
5. Laurel, 14-7, NR
Out: Brentwood (15-5, 5)
Class A
1. Vincentian Academy, 17-4, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 17-4, 2
3. Nazareth Prep, 15-7, 3
4. Cornell, 15-5, 5
5. Greensburg C.C., 16-5, 4
Out: none
