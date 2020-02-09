Trib WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 7:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury shoots in front of coach Danny Holzer during a game against Bethel Park.

WPIAL rankings

Boys basketball

Class 6A

Team, record, Previous

1. Butler, 15-4, 2

2. Upper St. Clair, 17-3, 4

3. Fox Chapel, 20-1, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 15-5, 3

5. Pine-Richland, 14-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 17-4, 1

2. Penn Hills, 17-4, 2

3. Mars, 16-4, 3

4. McKeesport, 11-9, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 15-7, NR

Out: Shaler (13-9, 5)

Class 4A

1. Highlands, 19-3, 1

2. Knoch, 18-2, 2

3. Uniontown, 18-2, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 16-5, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 16-6, NR

Out: New Castle (12-7, 5)

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park, 18-3, 1

2. North Catholic, 19-2, 2

3. South Allegheny, 20-1, 3

4. Seton LaSalle, 15-6, NR

5. Aliquippa, 14-8, NR

Out: Charleroi (15-6, 4), Beaver Falls (13-7, 5)

Class 2A

1. OLSH, 19-1, 1

2. Sto-Rox, 14-6, 2

3. Jeannette, 15-7, 3

4. Springdale, 19-3, 4

5. Laurel, 14-7, NR

Out: Brentwood (15-5, 5)

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy, 17-4, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 17-4, 2

3. Nazareth Prep, 15-7, 3

4. Cornell, 15-5, 5

5. Greensburg C.C., 16-5, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .