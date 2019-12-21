Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 22, 2019

By:
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 5:38 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 6-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2

3. Norwin, 4-2, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 3-2, NR

5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 5

Out: Peters Township (3-3, 3)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, 1

2. Trinity, 6-1, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 5-1, NR

5. Mars, 5-1, 4

Out: Gateway (4-3, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 4-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 5-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 6-1, 3

4. Southmoreland, 6-0, 4

5. McKeesport, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 6-0, 1

2. Carlynton, 4-2, 2

3. Freedom, 7-0, NR

4. Mohawk, 6-1, NR

5. Seton LaSalle, 4-2, 5

Out: Neshannock (2-4, 3), East Allegheny (2-4, 4)

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 6-0, 3

3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 2

4. OLSH, 4-1, 4

5. Laurel, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 6-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 3-1, 2

3. West Greene, 7-0, 3

4. Vincentian Academy, 5-1, 4

5. Clairton, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

