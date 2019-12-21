Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 22, 2019
By:
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 5:38 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 6-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 5-0, 2
3. Norwin, 4-2, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 3-2, NR
5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-2, 5
Out: Peters Township (3-3, 3)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, 1
2. Trinity, 6-1, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 3
4. Woodland Hills, 5-1, NR
5. Mars, 5-1, 4
Out: Gateway (4-3, 5)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 4-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 5-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 6-1, 3
4. Southmoreland, 6-0, 4
5. McKeesport, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 6-0, 1
2. Carlynton, 4-2, 2
3. Freedom, 7-0, NR
4. Mohawk, 6-1, NR
5. Seton LaSalle, 4-2, 5
Out: Neshannock (2-4, 3), East Allegheny (2-4, 4)
Class 2A
1. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 6-0, 3
3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 2
4. OLSH, 4-1, 4
5. Laurel, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 6-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 3-1, 2
3. West Greene, 7-0, 3
4. Vincentian Academy, 5-1, 4
5. Clairton, 3-1, 5
Out: none
