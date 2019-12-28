Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 29, 2019
By:
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 4:26 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 7-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 6-0, 2
3. Norwin, 5-2, 3
4. Upper St. Clair, 4-2, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 7-0, 1
2. Trinity, 7-1, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 3
4. Woodland Hills, 5-1, 4
5. Mars, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 5-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 6-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 7-1, 3
4. Southmoreland, 7-0, 4
5. McKeesport, 4-3, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 7-0, 1
2. Carlynton, 4-3, 2
3. Freedom, 7-0, 3
4. Mohawk, 7-1, 4
5. Seton LaSalle, 6-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Winchester Thurston, 7-0, 2
2. Bishop Canevin, 4-3, 1
3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3
4. OLSH, 4-2, 4
5. Laurel, 5-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 8-1, 1
2. West Greene, 8-0, 3
3. Vincentian Academy, 6-1, 4
4. Greensburg C.C., 3-2, 2
5. Clairton, 4-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .