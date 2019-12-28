Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 29, 2019

By:

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 4:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Olivia Westphal drives to the basket past Mt. Lebanon’s Brooke Collins during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 7-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 6-0, 2

3. Norwin, 5-2, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 4-2, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 7-0, 1

2. Trinity, 7-1, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 5-1, 4

5. Mars, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 5-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 7-1, 3

4. Southmoreland, 7-0, 4

5. McKeesport, 4-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 7-0, 1

2. Carlynton, 4-3, 2

3. Freedom, 7-0, 3

4. Mohawk, 7-1, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Winchester Thurston, 7-0, 2

2. Bishop Canevin, 4-3, 1

3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. OLSH, 4-2, 4

5. Laurel, 5-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 8-1, 1

2. West Greene, 8-0, 3

3. Vincentian Academy, 6-1, 4

4. Greensburg C.C., 3-2, 2

5. Clairton, 4-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .