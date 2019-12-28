Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 29, 2019

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 4:26 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 7-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 6-0, 2

3. Norwin, 5-2, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 4-2, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 7-0, 1

2. Trinity, 7-1, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, 3

4. Woodland Hills, 5-1, 4

5. Mars, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 5-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 7-1, 3

4. Southmoreland, 7-0, 4

5. McKeesport, 4-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 7-0, 1

2. Carlynton, 4-3, 2

3. Freedom, 7-0, 3

4. Mohawk, 7-1, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 6-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Winchester Thurston, 7-0, 2

2. Bishop Canevin, 4-3, 1

3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. OLSH, 4-2, 4

5. Laurel, 5-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 8-1, 1

2. West Greene, 8-0, 3

3. Vincentian Academy, 6-1, 4

4. Greensburg C.C., 3-2, 2

5. Clairton, 4-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

