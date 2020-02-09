Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 7:11 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 19-1, 1
2. North Allegheny, 18-3, 2
3. Norwin, 17-4, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 17-4, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 13-6, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 18-4, 2
3. Oakland Catholic, 15-5, 3
4. Trinity, 15-4, 4
5. Gateway, 15-5, NR
Out: Moon (16-6, 5)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 20-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 21-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 17-2, 3
4. Blackhawk, 18-3, 4
5. McKeesport, 14-7, NR
Out: Freeport (15-6, 5)
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 18-3, 1
2. Mohawk, 18-3, 2
3. Avonworth, 15-5, 3
4. South Park, 14-7, 5
5. Carlynton, 14-7, NR
Out: Seton LaSalle (14-4, 4)
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic, 16-2, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 16-6, 2
3. OLSH, 17-3, 3
4. Ellis School, 15-5, 4
5. Laurel, 15-7, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 20-1, 1
2. West Greene, 22-0, 2
3. Vincentian Academy, 16-5, 3
4. Clairton, 16-3, 5
5. Greensburg C.C., 14-6, 4
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
