Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020

By:
Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 7:11 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 19-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 18-3, 2

3. Norwin, 17-4, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 17-4, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 13-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 18-4, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 15-5, 3

4. Trinity, 15-4, 4

5. Gateway, 15-5, NR

Out: Moon (16-6, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 20-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 21-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 17-2, 3

4. Blackhawk, 18-3, 4

5. McKeesport, 14-7, NR

Out: Freeport (15-6, 5)

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 18-3, 1

2. Mohawk, 18-3, 2

3. Avonworth, 15-5, 3

4. South Park, 14-7, 5

5. Carlynton, 14-7, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle (14-4, 4)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 16-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 16-6, 2

3. OLSH, 17-3, 3

4. Ellis School, 15-5, 4

5. Laurel, 15-7, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 20-1, 1

2. West Greene, 22-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 16-5, 3

4. Clairton, 16-3, 5

5. Greensburg C.C., 14-6, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

More Basketball

WPIAL clinched: Final girls basketball playoff field
Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 10
Unbeaten Southmoreland girls highlights WPIAL playoff field from Westmoreland County
Trib WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020
State wrestling gold, basketball playoff spots up for grabs Saturday

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me