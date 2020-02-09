Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 8, 2020

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 7:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Cassie Foster drives past Freeport’s Samantha Clark during their game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Freeport Middle School.

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 19-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 18-3, 2

3. Norwin, 17-4, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 17-4, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 13-6, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 18-4, 2

3. Oakland Catholic, 15-5, 3

4. Trinity, 15-4, 4

5. Gateway, 15-5, NR

Out: Moon (16-6, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 20-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 21-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 17-2, 3

4. Blackhawk, 18-3, 4

5. McKeesport, 14-7, NR

Out: Freeport (15-6, 5)

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 18-3, 1

2. Mohawk, 18-3, 2

3. Avonworth, 15-5, 3

4. South Park, 14-7, 5

5. Carlynton, 14-7, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle (14-4, 4)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 16-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 16-6, 2

3. OLSH, 17-3, 3

4. Ellis School, 15-5, 4

5. Laurel, 15-7, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 20-1, 1

2. West Greene, 22-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 16-5, 3

4. Clairton, 16-3, 5

5. Greensburg C.C., 14-6, 4

Out: none

