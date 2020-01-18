Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 18, 2020

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 6:36 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 13-0, 1

2. Norwin, 11-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 11-3, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 12-3, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 9-4, NR

Out: Baldwin (10-5, 5)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 15-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 13-2, 2

3. Trinity, 11-2, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, *10-3, 4

5. Plum, 9-4, NR

Out: Gateway (10-4, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 12-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 15-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 12-2, 3

4. Central Valley, 11-2, 4

5. McKeesport, *11-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Mohawk, 14-1, 1

2. Seton LaSalle, 11-3, 2

3. Beaver, 13-2, 3

4. Avonworth, 10-4, NR

5. South Park, 8-6, NR

Out: Derry (9-6, 4), Freedom (9-3, 5)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 9-2, 2

2. OLSH, 12-2, 4

3. Bishop Canevin, 10-5, 3

4. Ellis School, 10-3, 5

5. Winchester Thurston, 10-3, 1

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 15-1, 1

2. West Greene, 15-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 11-3, 3

4 Avella, 10-3, NR

5. Greensburg C.C., 8-3, 4

Out: Clairton (9-3, 5)

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

