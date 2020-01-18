Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 18, 2020

By:

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 6:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk coach Steve Lodovico reacts as Jolie Strati pressures Central Valley’s Allyson Kirby during their game Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Central Valley.

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 13-0, 1

2. Norwin, 11-2, 2

3. North Allegheny, 11-3, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 12-3, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 9-4, NR

Out: Baldwin (10-5, 5)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 15-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 13-2, 2

3. Trinity, 11-2, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, *10-3, 4

5. Plum, 9-4, NR

Out: Gateway (10-4, 5)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 12-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 15-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 12-2, 3

4. Central Valley, 11-2, 4

5. McKeesport, *11-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Mohawk, 14-1, 1

2. Seton LaSalle, 11-3, 2

3. Beaver, 13-2, 3

4. Avonworth, 10-4, NR

5. South Park, 8-6, NR

Out: Derry (9-6, 4), Freedom (9-3, 5)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 9-2, 2

2. OLSH, 12-2, 4

3. Bishop Canevin, 10-5, 3

4. Ellis School, 10-3, 5

5. Winchester Thurston, 10-3, 1

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 15-1, 1

2. West Greene, 15-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 11-3, 3

4 Avella, 10-3, NR

5. Greensburg C.C., 8-3, 4

Out: Clairton (9-3, 5)

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.