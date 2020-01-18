Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 18, 2020
Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 6:36 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 13-0, 1
2. Norwin, 11-2, 2
3. North Allegheny, 11-3, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 12-3, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 9-4, NR
Out: Baldwin (10-5, 5)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 15-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 13-2, 2
3. Trinity, 11-2, 3
4. Oakland Catholic, *10-3, 4
5. Plum, 9-4, NR
Out: Gateway (10-4, 5)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 12-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 15-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 12-2, 3
4. Central Valley, 11-2, 4
5. McKeesport, *11-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Mohawk, 14-1, 1
2. Seton LaSalle, 11-3, 2
3. Beaver, 13-2, 3
4. Avonworth, 10-4, NR
5. South Park, 8-6, NR
Out: Derry (9-6, 4), Freedom (9-3, 5)
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic, 9-2, 2
2. OLSH, 12-2, 4
3. Bishop Canevin, 10-5, 3
4. Ellis School, 10-3, 5
5. Winchester Thurston, 10-3, 1
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 15-1, 1
2. West Greene, 15-0, 2
3. Vincentian Academy, 11-3, 3
4 Avella, 10-3, NR
5. Greensburg C.C., 8-3, 4
Out: Clairton (9-3, 5)
*Saturday game not included
