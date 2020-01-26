Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 25, 2020
Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 7:24 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Norwin, 13-2, 2
2. Bethel Park, 14-1, 1
3. North Allegheny, 13-3, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-3, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 9-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 17-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 15-2, 2
3. Trinity, 13-2, 3
4. Oakland Catholic, 13-4, 4
5. Plum, 11-4, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 15-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 17-0, 2
3. Blackhawk, 14-2, 3
4. Central Valley, 13-2, 4
5. McKeesport, 12-6, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Mohawk, 16-1, 1
2. Beaver, 15-2, 3
3. Seton LaSalle, 13-4, 2
4. Avonworth, 12-5, 4
5. South Park, 10-6, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic, 11-2, 1
2. OLSH, 14-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 12-5, 3
4. Ellis School, 12-4, 4
5. Laurel, 11-6, NR
Out: Winchester Thurston (11-4, 5)
Class A
1. Rochester, 17-1, 1
2. West Greene, 18-0, 2
3. Vincentian Academy, 13-3, 3
4. Greensburg C.C., 11-3, 5
5. Clairton, 12-3, NR
Out: Avella (11-5, 4)
