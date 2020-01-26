Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 25, 2020

Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 7:24 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Perri Page and Megan McConnell celebrate Chartiers Valley’s win over Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 23, 2020.

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Norwin, 13-2, 2

2. Bethel Park, 14-1, 1

3. North Allegheny, 13-3, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-3, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 9-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 17-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 15-2, 2

3. Trinity, 13-2, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, 13-4, 4

5. Plum, 11-4, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 15-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 17-0, 2

3. Blackhawk, 14-2, 3

4. Central Valley, 13-2, 4

5. McKeesport, 12-6, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Mohawk, 16-1, 1

2. Beaver, 15-2, 3

3. Seton LaSalle, 13-4, 2

4. Avonworth, 12-5, 4

5. South Park, 10-6, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 11-2, 1

2. OLSH, 14-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 12-5, 3

4. Ellis School, 12-4, 4

5. Laurel, 11-6, NR

Out: Winchester Thurston (11-4, 5)

Class A

1. Rochester, 17-1, 1

2. West Greene, 18-0, 2

3. Vincentian Academy, 13-3, 3

4. Greensburg C.C., 11-3, 5

5. Clairton, 12-3, NR

Out: Avella (11-5, 4)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.