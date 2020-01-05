Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 5, 2020

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 9:47 PM

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 8-0, 1

2. Norwin, 7-2, 3

3. North Allegheny, 6-1, 2

4. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 8-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 9-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 7-2, 4

3. Trinity, 7-2, 2

4. Mars, 7-2, 5

5. Oakland Catholic, 7-2, NR

Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-2, 3)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 7-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 8-0, 2

3. Southmoreland, 10-0, 4

4. Blackhawk, 8-2, 3

5. McKeesport, 7-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 8-1, 1

2. Mohawk, 9-1, 4

3. Seton LaSalle, 7-3, 5

4. Freedom, 7-1, 3

5. Derry, 6-4, NR

Out: Carlynton (4-6, 2)

Class 2A

1. Winchester Thurston, 8-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

3. Bishop Canevin, 6-4, 2

4. OLSH, 7-2, 4

5. Ellis School, 8-1, NR

Out: Laurel (5-5, 5)

Class A

1. Rochester, 10-1, 1

2. West Greene, 9-0,2

3. Vincentian Academy, 7-1, 3

4. Greensburg C.C., 5-2, 4

5. Clairton, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

