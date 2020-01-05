Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 5, 2020
By:
Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 9:47 PM
WPIAL rankings
Girls basketball
Class 6A
1. Bethel Park, 8-0, 1
2. Norwin, 7-2, 3
3. North Allegheny, 6-1, 2
4. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 8-2, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley, 9-0, 1
2. Woodland Hills, 7-2, 4
3. Trinity, 7-2, 2
4. Mars, 7-2, 5
5. Oakland Catholic, 7-2, NR
Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-2, 3)
Class 4A
1. North Catholic, 7-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 8-0, 2
3. Southmoreland, 10-0, 4
4. Blackhawk, 8-2, 3
5. McKeesport, 7-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Beaver, 8-1, 1
2. Mohawk, 9-1, 4
3. Seton LaSalle, 7-3, 5
4. Freedom, 7-1, 3
5. Derry, 6-4, NR
Out: Carlynton (4-6, 2)
Class 2A
1. Winchester Thurston, 8-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3
3. Bishop Canevin, 6-4, 2
4. OLSH, 7-2, 4
5. Ellis School, 8-1, NR
Out: Laurel (5-5, 5)
Class A
1. Rochester, 10-1, 1
2. West Greene, 9-0,2
3. Vincentian Academy, 7-1, 3
4. Greensburg C.C., 5-2, 4
5. Clairton, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.