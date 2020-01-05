Trib WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 5, 2020

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 9:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin players cheer on their teammates during the Knights’ game against North Allegheny Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Norwin High School.

WPIAL rankings

Girls basketball

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park, 8-0, 1

2. Norwin, 7-2, 3

3. North Allegheny, 6-1, 2

4. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 8-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley, 9-0, 1

2. Woodland Hills, 7-2, 4

3. Trinity, 7-2, 2

4. Mars, 7-2, 5

5. Oakland Catholic, 7-2, NR

Out: Thomas Jefferson (8-2, 3)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic, 7-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 8-0, 2

3. Southmoreland, 10-0, 4

4. Blackhawk, 8-2, 3

5. McKeesport, 7-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Beaver, 8-1, 1

2. Mohawk, 9-1, 4

3. Seton LaSalle, 7-3, 5

4. Freedom, 7-1, 3

5. Derry, 6-4, NR

Out: Carlynton (4-6, 2)

Class 2A

1. Winchester Thurston, 8-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

3. Bishop Canevin, 6-4, 2

4. OLSH, 7-2, 4

5. Ellis School, 8-1, NR

Out: Laurel (5-5, 5)

Class A

1. Rochester, 10-1, 1

2. West Greene, 9-0,2

3. Vincentian Academy, 7-1, 3

4. Greensburg C.C., 5-2, 4

5. Clairton, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .