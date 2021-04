TribHSSN baseball rankings for April 10, 2021

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 5:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny pitcher Kyle Demi delivers during a game against Seneca Valley on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Nathan Vidmar catches an infield pop-up against Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Wild Things Park. The Big Macs won the section opener, 5-2. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Noah Czajkowski delivers against Penn-Trafford on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands pitcher Jett Slepak delivers against Knoch on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Harrison. Previous Next

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Norwin, 4-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 4-1, 3

3. Upper St. Clair, 4-1, NR

4. Pine-Richland, 3-2, 2

5. Seneca Valley, 3-2, 5

Out: Central Catholic (5-2, 4)

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Allegheny, 3-1, 1

2. Franklin Regional, 4-0, 3

3. Bethel Park, 4-1, 4

4. Mars, 4-1, 2

5. South Fayette, 5-0, NR

Out: Penn-Trafford (1-3, 5)

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 5-0, 2

2. New Castle, 4-3, 1

3. Belle Vernon, 2-0, 3

4. Laurel Highlands, 4-1, NR

5. Montour, 5-2, 5

Out: Greensburg Salem ( 1-3, 4)

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. South Park, 4-1, 2

2. Hopewell, 3-3, 1

3. Avonworth, 3-3, 3

4. Brownsville, 2-2, 4

5. Deer Lakes, 4-1, NR

Out: Waynesburg (0-3, 5)

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seton LaSalle, 5-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Carmichaels, 4-0, NR

4. Fort Cherry, 5-0, NR

5. Shenango, 5-2, 4

Out: Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 3), California (1-3, 5)

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 3-3, 1

2. Eden Christian, 4-0, 4

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-0, 2

4. OLSH, 1-3, 3

5. West Greene, 1-1, 5

Out: none

