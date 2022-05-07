TribHSSN baseball rankings for May 8, 2022
By:
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 6:45 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 12-5, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 11-7, 3
3. Norwin, 9-7, 4
4. Pine-Richland, 9-8, 5
5. Butler, 9-5, 2
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Peters Township, 14-1, 1
2. Bethel Park, 12-2, 3
3. West Allegheny, 12-4, 2
4. Shaler, 13-5, 4
5. South Fayette, 12-3, NR
Out: Latrobe (10-6, 5)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Montour, 15-2, 1
2. West Mifflin, 13-3, 2
3. Beaver, 9-5, 3
4. North Catholic, 10-6, 5
5. Highlands, 11-5, NR
Out: Blackhawk (7-6, 4)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. South Park, 13-3, 1
2. Hopewell, 12-4, 2
3. Mohawk, 11-4, 3
4. Avonworth, 11-6, 4
5. Derry, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 17-0, 1
2. Seton LaSalle, 11-1, 2
3. Riverside, 13-3, 3
4. Carmichaels, 10-1, 4
5. Shenango, 10-3, NR
Out: Neshannock (13-5, 5)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Eden Christian, 12-0, 1
2. Union, 9-3, 2
3. Rochester, 9-5, 4
4. OLSH, 7-6, 3
5. West Greene, 11-4, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
