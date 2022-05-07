TribLIVE Logo
TribHSSN baseball rankings for May 8, 2022

By:
Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 6:45 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 12-5, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 11-7, 3

3. Norwin, 9-7, 4

4. Pine-Richland, 9-8, 5

5. Butler, 9-5, 2

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Peters Township, 14-1, 1

2. Bethel Park, 12-2, 3

3. West Allegheny, 12-4, 2

4. Shaler, 13-5, 4

5. South Fayette, 12-3, NR

Out: Latrobe (10-6, 5)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Montour, 15-2, 1

2. West Mifflin, 13-3, 2

3. Beaver, 9-5, 3

4. North Catholic, 10-6, 5

5. Highlands, 11-5, NR

Out: Blackhawk (7-6, 4)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. South Park, 13-3, 1

2. Hopewell, 12-4, 2

3. Mohawk, 11-4, 3

4. Avonworth, 11-6, 4

5. Derry, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 17-0, 1

2. Seton LaSalle, 11-1, 2

3. Riverside, 13-3, 3

4. Carmichaels, 10-1, 4

5. Shenango, 10-3, NR

Out: Neshannock (13-5, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Eden Christian, 12-0, 1

2. Union, 9-3, 2

3. Rochester, 9-5, 4

4. OLSH, 7-6, 3

5. West Greene, 11-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

