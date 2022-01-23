TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 23, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 8:37 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 13-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 13-1, 2
3. Central Catholic, 11-4, 3
4. Upper St. Clair, 10-4, NR
5. Pine-Richland, 8-7, 4
Out: Seneca Valley (6-8, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 13-0, 1
2. New Castle, 10-1, 2
3. Mars, 12-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 11-2, 4
5. Gateway, 7-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 11-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 13-1, 2
3. North Catholic, 12-1, 4
4. Lincoln Park, 8-3, 3
5. Montour, 10-3, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 12-2, 1
2. Washington, 9-1, 2
3. Seton LaSalle, 11-2, 3
4. South Allegheny, 11-3, 4
5. Shady Side Academy, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 10-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 13-0, 3
4. Fort Cherry, 13-2, 5
5. Monessen, 10-4, NR
Out: Sto-Rox (7-3, 4)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 7-3, 1
2. Union, 13-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 9-4, 3
4. Geibel Catholic, 10-4, NR
5. Leechburg, 11-2, 4
Out: Aquinas Academy (8-4, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
