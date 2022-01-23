TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 23, 2022

By:

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 8:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s J.P. Dockey drives past Central Catholic’s Dante Depante during their Section 3-6A game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 13-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 13-1, 2

3. Central Catholic, 11-4, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 10-4, NR

5. Pine-Richland, 8-7, 4

Out: Seneca Valley (6-8, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 13-0, 1

2. New Castle, 10-1, 2

3. Mars, 12-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 11-2, 4

5. Gateway, 7-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 11-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 13-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 12-1, 4

4. Lincoln Park, 8-3, 3

5. Montour, 10-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 12-2, 1

2. Washington, 9-1, 2

3. Seton LaSalle, 11-2, 3

4. South Allegheny, 11-3, 4

5. Shady Side Academy, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 10-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 13-0, 3

4. Fort Cherry, 13-2, 5

5. Monessen, 10-4, NR

Out: Sto-Rox (7-3, 4)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-3, 1

2. Union, 13-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 9-4, 3

4. Geibel Catholic, 10-4, NR

5. Leechburg, 11-2, 4

Out: Aquinas Academy (8-4, 5)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .