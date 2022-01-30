TribLIVE Logo
TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022

By:
Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:54 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 15-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 16-1, 2

3. Central Catholic, 13-4, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 11-4, 4

5. Pine-Richland, 10-7, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 16-0, 1

2. New Castle, 13-1, 2

3. Mars, 14-1, 3

4. Penn Hills, 13-2, 4

5. Highlands, 12-5, NR

Out: Gateway (9-4, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 14-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 15-1, 2

3. North Catholic, 15-1, 3

4. Lincoln Park, 11-3, 4

5. Montour, 11-3, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 15-2, 1

2. Washington, 11-1, 2

3. Seton LaSalle, 13-2, 3

4. South Allegheny, 12-4, 4

5. Neshannock, 13-3, NR

Out: Shady Side Academy (11-5, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 14-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 14-1, 3

4. Fort Cherry, 15-2, 4

5. Monessen, 12-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 9-4, 1

2. Union, 15-2, 2

3. Imani Christian, 10-5, 3

4. Geibel Catholic, 10-4, 4

5. Leechburg, 11-3, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

