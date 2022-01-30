TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:54 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 15-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 16-1, 2
3. Central Catholic, 13-4, 3
4. Upper St. Clair, 11-4, 4
5. Pine-Richland, 10-7, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 16-0, 1
2. New Castle, 13-1, 2
3. Mars, 14-1, 3
4. Penn Hills, 13-2, 4
5. Highlands, 12-5, NR
Out: Gateway (9-4, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 14-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 15-1, 2
3. North Catholic, 15-1, 3
4. Lincoln Park, 11-3, 4
5. Montour, 11-3, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 15-2, 1
2. Washington, 11-1, 2
3. Seton LaSalle, 13-2, 3
4. South Allegheny, 12-4, 4
5. Neshannock, 13-3, NR
Out: Shady Side Academy (11-5, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 14-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 14-1, 3
4. Fort Cherry, 15-2, 4
5. Monessen, 12-4, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 9-4, 1
2. Union, 15-2, 2
3. Imani Christian, 10-5, 3
4. Geibel Catholic, 10-4, 4
5. Leechburg, 11-3, 5
Out: none
