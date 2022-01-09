TribLIVE Logo
TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 9, 2022

By:
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 8:20 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 9-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 9-1, 3

3. Central Catholic, 7-2, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 5

5. Butler, 8-2, NR

Out: North Allegheny (8-2, 2)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 9-0, 1

2. New Castle, 6-1, 3

3. Mars, 7-1, 4

4. Highlands, 7-2, 5

5. Penn Hills, 8-1, 2

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 7-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 10-0, 2

3. Lincoln Park, 4-2, 3

4. North Catholic, 7-0, 5

5. Montour, 7-2, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 9-2, 1

2. Washington, 6-1, 2

3. South Allegheny, 8-2, 5

4. Seton LaSalle, 7-2, NR

5. Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 4

Out: Neshannock (7-3, 3)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 7-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 8-0, 4

4. Fort Cherry, 9-1, 5

5. Sto-Rox, 5-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 4-3, 1

2. Union, 9-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 6-3, 3

4. Leechburg, 9-1, 5

5. Aquinas Academy, 7-2, 4

Out: none

