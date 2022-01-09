TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 9, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 8:20 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 9-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 9-1, 3
3. Central Catholic, 7-2, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 5
5. Butler, 8-2, NR
Out: North Allegheny (8-2, 2)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 9-0, 1
2. New Castle, 6-1, 3
3. Mars, 7-1, 4
4. Highlands, 7-2, 5
5. Penn Hills, 8-1, 2
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 7-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 10-0, 2
3. Lincoln Park, 4-2, 3
4. North Catholic, 7-0, 5
5. Montour, 7-2, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 9-2, 1
2. Washington, 6-1, 2
3. South Allegheny, 8-2, 5
4. Seton LaSalle, 7-2, NR
5. Shady Side Academy, 6-3, 4
Out: Neshannock (7-3, 3)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 7-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 8-0, 4
4. Fort Cherry, 9-1, 5
5. Sto-Rox, 5-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 4-3, 1
2. Union, 9-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 6-3, 3
4. Leechburg, 9-1, 5
5. Aquinas Academy, 7-2, 4
Out: none
