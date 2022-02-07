Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Feb. 7-12, 2022

Like a blast of arctic air, the first full week of February carries a large punch, including the final week of the high school basketball regular season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of more than 70 high school boys and girls basketball games from the WPIAL, District 6 and District 9.

We also have WPIAL boys and girls swimming along with matches from the 2022 PIAA team wrestling state playoffs.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball with interviews and updates.

Monday, Feb. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Riverview at Shenango at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – South Park at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Hopewell at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Brentwood at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Aquinas Academy at Clairton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Brownsville at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: New Brighton at Shenango at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Albert Gallatin at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Boys Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Cambria Heights at United at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Boys Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: West Shamokin at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 Tuesday, Feb. 8

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Highlands at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Freeport at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Laurel at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Avella at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Allegheny at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Blackhawk at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Beaver Falls at North Catholic at 6 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: Purchase Line at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball – Heritage Conference Semifinals: River Valley at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Carlynton at Fort Cherry at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Trinity at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Thursday, Feb. 10

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mars at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Indiana at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Union at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Erie McDowell at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

District 9 Girls Basketball – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – Mars at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Greensburg Salem at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Propel Montour at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Indiana at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mars at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Washington at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Eden Christian Academy at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 5:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Fox Chapel at Hampton at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Heritage Conference Championship: Cambria Heights/United winner vs. West Shamokin/Penns Manor winner at TBA p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 or on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Girls Basketball – Heritage Conference Championship: Purchase Line/Homer-Center winner vs. River Valley/Penns Manor winner at TBA p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 or on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Latrobe at 2:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Catholic at 2:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Plum at 12:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com