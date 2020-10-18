TribHSSN broadcasts: Week of Oct. 19-24

Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 9:37 PM

The ‘Stretch Run’ of the 2020 high school football season concludes as we wrap up the regular season and look ahead to the postseason this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Week 7 of the high school football season features 31 video and audio broadcasts on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, HSSN begins our coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

The regular season concludes in district girls volleyball and field hockey while the WPIAL boys and girls soccer playoffs begin on Saturday.

HSSN has two pairings shows set for this week. The brackets will be unveiled in boys and girls soccer on Wednesday afternoon while the football brackets can be first seen here on Saturday evening.

Plus, we have three new Rebel Yell podcasts this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Oct. 19

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Live Video Stream: Yough at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Live Video Stream: Carlynton at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey — Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL football Week 7 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Live Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Live Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Frazier at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 21

TALK SHOW — 2020 WPIAL Soccer Playoff Pairings Show: Live Video Stream at 1 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL football Week 7 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Live Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 23

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show — Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream GOW: Upper St. Clair at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Central Catholic at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football –Norwin at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Gateway at Connellsville at 7 p.m. with video on the Gateway Gators Football Network and audio on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Shaler at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football — Trinity at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Armstrong at Plum at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Knoch at Hampton at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Mars at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — Blackhawk at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Mt. Pleasant at South Park at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football — Freeport at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Hopewell at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Avonworth at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Frazier at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football — McGuffey at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Waynesburg Central at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Riverside at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football — Springdale at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Live Video Stream: Shenango at Rochester at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Bentworth at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football — Slippery Rock at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football — Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1 and on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football — West Shamokin at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football — Bellefonte at Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Moniteau at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast — Scores and standout performances from Week 7 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

TALK SHOW — 2020 WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show: Live Video Stream at 7 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

TALK SHOW — Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — Carlynton at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Soccer Playoffs — Boys and Girls First Round: To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com