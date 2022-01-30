TribHSSN girls basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Norwin girls basketball team celebrates after defeating North Allegheny, 56-31, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 17-0, 2

2. North Allegheny, 15-1, 1

3. Upper St. Clair, 15-3, 3

4. Norwin, 12-4, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 11-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 15-1, 1

2. Trinity, 13-1, 3

3. South Fayette, 13-3, 4

4. Moon, 14-3, 2

5. Latrobe, 12-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 15-0, 1

2. Southmoreland, 13-2, 2

3. Knoch, 15-2, 3

4. Montour, 12-3, NR

5. Highlands, 14-2, NR

Out: Elizabeth Forward (13-3, 4), Belle Vernon (13-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 11-4, 1

2. Avonworth, 14-1, 2

3. Waynesburg, 12-3, 5

4. Freedom, 10-4, 4

5. South Park, 13-3, 3

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 14-1, 2

2. OLSH, 12-4, NR

3. Neshannock, 15-2, 1

4. Burgettstown, 13-1, 4

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-3, 3

Out: Seton LaSalle (12-4, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 15-0, 1

2. West Greene, 14-3, 2

3 Rochester, 9-4, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 7-5, 4

5. Clairton, 9-1, 5

Out: none

