TribHSSN girls basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:07 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 17-0, 2
2. North Allegheny, 15-1, 1
3. Upper St. Clair, 15-3, 3
4. Norwin, 12-4, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 11-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 15-1, 1
2. Trinity, 13-1, 3
3. South Fayette, 13-3, 4
4. Moon, 14-3, 2
5. Latrobe, 12-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 15-0, 1
2. Southmoreland, 13-2, 2
3. Knoch, 15-2, 3
4. Montour, 12-3, NR
5. Highlands, 14-2, NR
Out: Elizabeth Forward (13-3, 4), Belle Vernon (13-4, 5)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 11-4, 1
2. Avonworth, 14-1, 2
3. Waynesburg, 12-3, 5
4. Freedom, 10-4, 4
5. South Park, 13-3, 3
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 14-1, 2
2. OLSH, 12-4, NR
3. Neshannock, 15-2, 1
4. Burgettstown, 13-1, 4
5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-3, 3
Out: Seton LaSalle (12-4, 5)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 15-0, 1
2. West Greene, 14-3, 2
3 Rochester, 9-4, 3
4. Aquinas Academy, 7-5, 4
5. Clairton, 9-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
