TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

TribHSSN girls basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022

By:
Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:07 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 17-0, 2

2. North Allegheny, 15-1, 1

3. Upper St. Clair, 15-3, 3

4. Norwin, 12-4, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 11-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 15-1, 1

2. Trinity, 13-1, 3

3. South Fayette, 13-3, 4

4. Moon, 14-3, 2

5. Latrobe, 12-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 15-0, 1

2. Southmoreland, 13-2, 2

3. Knoch, 15-2, 3

4. Montour, 12-3, NR

5. Highlands, 14-2, NR

Out: Elizabeth Forward (13-3, 4), Belle Vernon (13-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 11-4, 1

2. Avonworth, 14-1, 2

3. Waynesburg, 12-3, 5

4. Freedom, 10-4, 4

5. South Park, 13-3, 3

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 14-1, 2

2. OLSH, 12-4, NR

3. Neshannock, 15-2, 1

4. Burgettstown, 13-1, 4

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-3, 3

Out: Seton LaSalle (12-4, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 15-0, 1

2. West Greene, 14-3, 2

3 Rochester, 9-4, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 7-5, 4

5. Clairton, 9-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Basketball

Thiero scores 40, leads undefeated Quaker Valley to comeback win vs. Highlands
TribHSSN boys basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2022
Much improved from last season, Hampton boys basketball still has work to do
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 29, 2022: Basketball showcases set
WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings for Jan. 28, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me