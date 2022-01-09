TribHSSN girls basketball rankings for Jan. 9, 2022
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 8:27 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 8-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 10-0, 3
3. Upper St. Clair, 9-1, 2
4. Norwin, 6-3, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 7-3, NR
Out: Butler (6-4, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 10-1, 1
2. Moon, 10-0, 2
3. Trinity, 8-1, 4
4. McKeesport, 9-0, 5
5. Indiana, 6-2, NR
Out: Oakland Catholic (6-3, 3)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 8-0, 2
2. Highlands, 8-1, 3
3. Belle Vernon, 8-2, NR
4. Montour, 5-2, 4
5. Knoch, 8-2, 5
Out: Southmoreland (7-2, 1)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 6-3, 1
2. Avonworth, 6-1, 3
3. South Park, 7-2, 2
4. Freedom, 5-3, NR
5. Waynesburg, 6-3, 5
Out: Laurel (4-4, 4)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 8-1, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 7-0, 2
3. Burgettstown, 7-0, 3
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-2, NR
5. Seton LaSalle, 7-3, NR
Out: OLSH (5-4, 4), Winchester Thurston (2-2, 5)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 6-2, 1
2. Clairton, 7-0, 2
3. Union, 9-0, 3
4. West Greene, 6-3, 5
5. Eden Christian, 5-3, 4
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
