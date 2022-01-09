TribLIVE Logo
TribHSSN girls basketball rankings for Jan. 9, 2022

By:
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 8:27 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 8-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 10-0, 3

3. Upper St. Clair, 9-1, 2

4. Norwin, 6-3, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 7-3, NR

Out: Butler (6-4, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 10-1, 1

2. Moon, 10-0, 2

3. Trinity, 8-1, 4

4. McKeesport, 9-0, 5

5. Indiana, 6-2, NR

Out: Oakland Catholic (6-3, 3)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 8-0, 2

2. Highlands, 8-1, 3

3. Belle Vernon, 8-2, NR

4. Montour, 5-2, 4

5. Knoch, 8-2, 5

Out: Southmoreland (7-2, 1)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 6-3, 1

2. Avonworth, 6-1, 3

3. South Park, 7-2, 2

4. Freedom, 5-3, NR

5. Waynesburg, 6-3, 5

Out: Laurel (4-4, 4)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 8-1, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Burgettstown, 7-0, 3

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-2, NR

5. Seton LaSalle, 7-3, NR

Out: OLSH (5-4, 4), Winchester Thurston (2-2, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 6-2, 1

2. Clairton, 7-0, 2

3. Union, 9-0, 3

4. West Greene, 6-3, 5

5. Eden Christian, 5-3, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

