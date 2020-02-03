Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Sunday, February 2, 2020 | 9:30 PM

As the clock winds down on the 2019-2020 regular season, some classes have been shaken with change while others remain intact from last week in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

The largest classification was hit with the biggest changes. Three teams dropped out, including top-ranked Plymouth-Whitemarsh after two losses last week.

There was one other change at the top, as Bellwood-Antis lost for the first time this season and fell from No. 1 to No. 3.

That opened the door for Bethel Park in 6A and Linden Hall in 2A as they join Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A) and Jenkintown (A) on top of their classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 2. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (17-1) (7) (2)

2. Spring-Ford (19-2) (1) (4)

3. Central Dauphin (17-1) (3) (NR)

4. North Allegheny (16-3) (7) (NR)

5. Nazareth (19-2) (11) (NR)

Out from last week: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1), Norwin (7), Cardinal O’Hara (12)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (19-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (3)

4. Woodland Hills (17-3) (7) (4)

5. Abington Heights (16-3) (2) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (18-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (19-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (18-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (17-3) (3) (NR)

5. Southmoreland (18-0) (7) (NR)

Out from last week: Blackhawk (7), Bermudian Springs (3)

Class 3A

1. Delone Catholic (22-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (18-1) (4) (4)

5. West Catholic (10-5) (12) (NR)

Out from last week: Mohawk (7)

Class 2A

1. Linden Hall (15-1) (3) (2)

2. Maplewood (18-2) (10) (5)

3. Bellwood-Antis (16-1) (6) (1)

4. Serra Catholic (14-2) (7) (NR)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-3) (7) (3)

Out from last week: Penns Manor (6)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (20-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (18-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (19-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (19-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (17-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week: None

