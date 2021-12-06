This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Dec. 6, 2021

By:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 9:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli scores a 75-yard touchdown past Exeter’s Jacob Wolfe and Tyler Yocum during their PIAA Class 5A semifinal Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Bald Eagle High School.

The short ride on the Road to Hershey concludes at the same time the winter sports schedule tips off this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

The PIAA football championships take place over three days in Hershey, and HSSN has audio coverage of four of the state title games starting Thursday night and concluding Saturday evening as the 2021 football season comes to a golden conclusion.

We begin our coverage of the 2021-22 high school basketball season with video and audio coverage of 24 boys and girls hoops games, along with a PIHL game and a WPIAL swimming meet.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts as we continue our three week “salute to the champions” along with small-school and big-school previews of the PIAA championship games, as well as a recap from the weekend in Hershey.

Monday, Dec. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Bishop Canevin) and the small-school preview of the PIAA football state championship games in 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Dec. 7

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Moon vs. North Catholic at 9:05 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to the champions (Aliquippa) and the big-school preview of the PIAA football state championship games in 6A, 5A and 4A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Dec. 9

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 4A Championship: Aliquippa vs. Bishop McDevitt at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 1460, WMBA-AM 1460, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Dec. 10

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 5A Championship: Penn-Trafford vs. Imhotep Charter at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, WHJB-FM 107.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway vs. Pine-Richland at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley vs. Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Clairton vs. Ringgold at 3 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny vs. Monessen at 4:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic vs. Charleroi at 6 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson vs. Elizabeth Forward at 9 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe at Butler at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Fox Chapel vs. Hampton at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Knoch at 6:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – North Catholic at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Dec. 11

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 6A Championship: Mt. Lebanon vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at 6 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, WJPA-FM 95.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 3A Championship: Central Valley vs. Wyomissing at 12 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 1460, WMBA-AM 1460, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway/Pine-Richland loser vs. Chartiers Valley/Upper St. Clair loser at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Gateway/Pine-Richland winner vs. Chartiers Valley/Upper St. Clair winner at 2:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Clairton vs. Charleroi at 12 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic vs. Ringgold at 2 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny vs. Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport vs. Monessen at 6 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon at 8 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler at 6:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Peters Township at 1:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – TBD vs. Hampton at TBA on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Latrobe vs. Knoch at 3:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball – North Allegheny vs. Penn Hills at 11:30 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Dec. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from the 2021 PIAA championship games