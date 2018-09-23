TribHSSN PIAA football rankings: Only four ranked teams lose in Week 4

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 4:33 PM

Derry's ball carrier Dom DeLuca (12) makes his way through North Catholic defense toward the end zone during WPIAL football at Derry Area High School in on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Derry's ball carrier Dom DeLuca (12) makes his way through North Catholic defense toward the end zone during WPIAL football at Derry Area High School in on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Previous Next

Foul weather in Western Pennsylvania did not affect the elite teams, in fact of the 30 ranked teams, only four lost in Week 4.

Penn Wood, Berks Catholic and Sharon were bounced from our TribHSSN state rankings, and Bishop McDevitt lost but remained in the Class 4A top five. District 10 Sharon losing to Sharpsville turned out to be good news for Derry, as the unbeaten Trojans debuted in the Class 3A rankings after shutting out North Catholic.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 5. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-0) (1): The Hawks did not play this past weekend. On Saturday, they host LaSalle College.

2. Coatesville (5-0) (2): The Red Raiders beat West Chester Henderson, 55-14. On Friday, they visit Bayard Rustin.

3. Pine-Richland (4-1) (3): The defending PIAA champion Rams beat Norwin, 44-7. On Friday, they host Central Catholic in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

4. State College (5-0) (4): The Little Lions beat Chambersburg, 35-16. On Friday, they host Central Dauphin East.

5. North Allegheny (5-0) (5): The Tigers beat Mt. Lebanon, 34-3. On Friday they host Seneca Valley in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (5-0) (1): The Barons beat Elizabethtown, 50-0. On Friday, they visit Cocalico.

2. Gateway (5-0) (2): The Gators beat Ringgold, 62-0. On Friday, they host North Hills.

3. Penn Hills (5-0) (3): The Indians beat Kiski Area, 64-28. On Friday, they host Armstrong.

4. Springfield-Delco (5-0) (4): The Cougars beat Marple Newtown, 26-7. On Friday, they host Garnet Valley.

5. William Penn (5-0) (NR): The Bearcats beat Spring Grove, 55-14. On Friday, they host Dallastown.

Out: Penn Wood

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (4-0) (1): The Jaguars beat Trinity, 48-0. On Friday, they visit Connellsville in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

2. Pottsgrove (5-0) (3): The Falcons beat Pottstown, 45-6. On Friday, they host Pope John Paul II.

3. Cathedral Prep (3-2) (4): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Canisius (N.Y.), 52-15. On Saturday, they visit St. Francis (N.Y.).

4. Bishop McDevitt (4-1) (2): The Crusaders lost to Cedar Cliff, 50-43. On Friday, they host Waynesboro.

5. Berwick (5-0) (NR): The Bulldogs beat Selinsgrove, 21-7. On Friday, they host Valley View.

Out: Berks Catholic

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (5-0) (1): The Quips beat Beaver Falls, 39-0. On Friday, they host Hopewell in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

2. Conwell-Egan Catholic (5-0) (3): The Eagles beat Neumann-Goretti, 42-30. On Frida,y they visit Archbishop Carroll.

3. Middletown (4-1) (4): The Blue Raiders beat Steelton-Highspire, 48-40. On Friday, they host Boiling Springs.

4. Grove City (5-0) (5): The Eagles beat Slippery Rock, 33-7. On Friday, they visit Hickory.

5. Derry (5-0) (NR): The Trojans beat North Catholic, 27-0. On Friday, they visit Elizabeth Forward in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

Out: Sharon

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (5-0) (1): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Central Columbia, 54-27. On Friday, they visit South Williamsport.

2. Ligonier Valley (5-0) (2): The Rams beat West Shamokin, 42-12. On Friday, they host Purchase Line.

3. Wilmington (4-1) (3): The Greyhounds beat Conneaut (Ohio), 53-6. On Friday, they visit Greenville.

4. Delone Catholic (5-0) (4): The Squires beat Littlestown, 27-7. On Friday, they visit Biglerville.

5. Shady Side Academy (4-0) (5): The Indians beat Neshannock, 56-14. On Saturday, they host Apollo-Ridge.

Out: None

Class A

1. Farrell (5-0) (1): The Steelers beat Cambridge Springs, 63-0. On Friday, they host Mercer.

2. Jeannette (5-0) (2): The defending PIAA champion Jayhawks beat Springdale, 58-0. On Friday they visit Brownsville.

3. Clairton (4-0) (3): The Bears beat Laurel, 25-12. On Friday, they host Leechburg.

4. Muncy (5-0) (4): The Indians beat Bucktail, 45-0. On Friday, they visit Canton.

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-0) (5): The Chargers beat Bishop Canevin, 42-0. On Saturday, they host Laurel in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.