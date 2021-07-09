TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk

Friday, July 9, 2021 | 5:35 PM

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Last season, Blackhawk was 2-1 after three weeks but lost five straight to finish 2-6 and miss the playoffs. Now the Cougars hope newcomer Lorenzo Jenkins can help spark a turnaround.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior wide receiver and safety is a member of the Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored July 22 at Kennywood Park.

“Lorenzo is a very competitive person,” Blackhawk coach Zack Hayward said. “He’s eager to learn and wants to get better every day. He’s a great leader who not only leads by example but has stepped up to help the underclassmen as well. I have very high expectations for him this fall from a leadership perspective, and I believe that through his hard work this offseason and summer, he will have a breakout year. He has great chemistry with the other players on the team, and they hold each other accountable on a daily basis.”

Jenkins is new to the Blackhawk program after transferring from Fox Chapel, where he led the Foxes in receiving in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

“As an offensive player, my strengths are running excellent routes to create separation and then when the ball is in the air, I don’t think there is a player that can jump with me,” Jenkins said. “As a defensive player, I am really good at tracking the ball as if I was playing wide receiver. I also am a great run defender and will fill any hole from the safety position.”

Some of the things Jenkins said he is trying to improve on are his strength and flexibility.

“My bench press has improved 60 pounds in six weeks and my squat has improved 75 pounds in six weeks,” he said.

Jenkins is excited about his new teammates and is looking forward to suiting up in Cougars green after starting his career in Foxes red.

“This is easily one of the best teams I’ve ever been on, if not the best,” Jenkins said. “The drive the players and coaches have to bounce back from last year and show everyone what Blackhawk football is all about is incredible. Everyone is on the same page with what we want to accomplish this season. Definitely be on the lookout for the Blackhawk Cougars this season.”

The senior can’t wait for Week Zero and a clash with the defending WPIAL Class 2A champions, Beaver Falls.

“There’s nothing like the feeling of running out on the field after months of training with your brothers,” he said. “Then looking in the stands to see a whole community behind you is awesome. There is nothing in the world I would trade for it.”

Jenkins and 24 others will be honored at Kennywood Park on July 22. While he has is favorite park rides, Jenkins also has his go-to place when the belly starts rumbling at Kennywood as well.

“My favorite rides are the Phantoms Revenge and the Black Widow,” he said. “I also love the Potato Patch fries.”

