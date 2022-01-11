TribHSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 5:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon works to defeat Hempfield’s Lucas Kapusta at 145 pounds during the WCCA championship match on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

Individuals

Class AAA

106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 17-3; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 10-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 12-5; 4. Giavonie Schipani (North Hills) 10-1; 5. Rylen Campbell (Plum) 15-2.

113: Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 15-3; 2. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 15-2); 3. Leo Joseph (Latrobe) 12-5; 4. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 10-6; 5. Thomas Allison (Trinity) 14-6.

120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 19-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 12-1; 3. Joe Simon (Waynesburg) 9-1; 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 15-0; 5. Jacob Layton (Connellsville) 13-4.

126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 20-2; 2. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 12-2; 3. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 14-4; 4. Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) 12-5; 5. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 10-2.

132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 9-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 11-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 14-2; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 17-6; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 14-2.

138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 15-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 4-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 16-4; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 15-7; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 18-6.

145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 19-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 20-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 12-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 11-0; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.

152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 13-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 18-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 14-3; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 21-3; 5. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 12-3.

160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 11-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 20-5; 3. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 19-3; 4. Danny Turner (Indiana) 12-2; 5. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 10-5.

172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 16-1; 2. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 12-2; 3. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 17-4; Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 12-4; 5. Ryan Walsh (Bethel Park) 15-2.

189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 18-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 20-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 17-4; 4. Gabriel Stafford (Canon-McMillan) 15-6; 5. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 20-2.

215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 17-5; Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 3-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 12-2; 4. Josh Sarasnick (Chartiers Valley) 10-4; 5. Caleb Chismar (Greensburg Salem) 13-4.

285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 15-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 18-3; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 17-10; 4. Noah Held (Latrobe) 16-5; 5. Joey Schneck (Pine-Richland) 10-3.

Class AA

106: 1. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 16-5; 2. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 12-3; Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 14-4; 4. Isaac Maccaglio (Quaker Valley) 13-3; 5. Dylan Klim (Derry) 12-6.

113: 1. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 12-5; 2. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 17-2; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 11-5; 4. James Walzer (Montour), 8-3.

120: 1. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 15-4; 2. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 12-7; 3. Davis Stepp (Beth-Center) 16-8; 4. Sean Cain (Mt. Pleasant) 15-7.

126: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 9-1; 2. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 10-2; 3. 3. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 17-2; 4. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) 8-4.

132: 1. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 12-3; 2. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 19-2; 3. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 12-5; 4. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 12-6.

138: 1. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 17-6; 2. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 15-2. 3. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 10-5; 4. Tyler Fisher (Beth-Center) 15-6.

145: 1. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 15-1; 2. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 13-3; 3. 3. Ryan Celashi (Frazier) 10-3; 4. Luke Geibig (Mt. Pleasant) 10-4.

152: 1. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 19-1; 2. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 13-2; 3. Anthony Lancos (Burgettstown) 13-5; 4. Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) 8-4.

160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 11-2; 2. Joey Boughton (Avonworth) 13-2; 3. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 19-2; 4. D.J. Slovick (Burgettstown) 13-6.

172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 10-3; 2. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 18-3; 3. Aaron DeLuca (Montour) 11-2; 4. Mike Ewing (Washington) 10-3.

189: 1. Patrick Cutchumber (Quaker Valley) 20-3; 2. Cole Clark (Burrell) 13-5; 3. Anthony Salvini (Fort Cherry) 13-7; 4. Brenan Morgan (Central Valley) 13-1.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 21-0; 2. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 17-4; 3. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 9-2; 4. Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry) 15-4.

285: Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 9-1; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 11-3; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 10-8; 4. Mason Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan) 8-3.

