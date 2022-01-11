TribHSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 5:14 PM
Individuals
Class AAA
106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 17-3; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 10-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 12-5; 4. Giavonie Schipani (North Hills) 10-1; 5. Rylen Campbell (Plum) 15-2.
113: Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 15-3; 2. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 15-2); 3. Leo Joseph (Latrobe) 12-5; 4. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 10-6; 5. Thomas Allison (Trinity) 14-6.
120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 19-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 12-1; 3. Joe Simon (Waynesburg) 9-1; 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 15-0; 5. Jacob Layton (Connellsville) 13-4.
126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 20-2; 2. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 12-2; 3. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 14-4; 4. Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) 12-5; 5. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 10-2.
132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 9-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 11-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 14-2; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 17-6; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 14-2.
138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 15-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 4-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 16-4; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 15-7; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 18-6.
145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 19-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 20-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 12-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 11-0; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.
152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 13-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 18-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 14-3; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 21-3; 5. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 12-3.
160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 11-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 20-5; 3. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 19-3; 4. Danny Turner (Indiana) 12-2; 5. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 10-5.
172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 16-1; 2. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 12-2; 3. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 17-4; Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 12-4; 5. Ryan Walsh (Bethel Park) 15-2.
189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 18-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 20-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 17-4; 4. Gabriel Stafford (Canon-McMillan) 15-6; 5. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 20-2.
215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 17-5; Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 3-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 12-2; 4. Josh Sarasnick (Chartiers Valley) 10-4; 5. Caleb Chismar (Greensburg Salem) 13-4.
285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 15-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 18-3; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 17-10; 4. Noah Held (Latrobe) 16-5; 5. Joey Schneck (Pine-Richland) 10-3.
Class AA
106: 1. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 16-5; 2. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 12-3; Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 14-4; 4. Isaac Maccaglio (Quaker Valley) 13-3; 5. Dylan Klim (Derry) 12-6.
113: 1. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 12-5; 2. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 17-2; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 11-5; 4. James Walzer (Montour), 8-3.
120: 1. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 15-4; 2. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 12-7; 3. Davis Stepp (Beth-Center) 16-8; 4. Sean Cain (Mt. Pleasant) 15-7.
126: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 9-1; 2. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 10-2; 3. 3. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 17-2; 4. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) 8-4.
132: 1. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 12-3; 2. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 19-2; 3. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 12-5; 4. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 12-6.
138: 1. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 17-6; 2. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 15-2. 3. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 10-5; 4. Tyler Fisher (Beth-Center) 15-6.
145: 1. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 15-1; 2. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 13-3; 3. 3. Ryan Celashi (Frazier) 10-3; 4. Luke Geibig (Mt. Pleasant) 10-4.
152: 1. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 19-1; 2. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 13-2; 3. Anthony Lancos (Burgettstown) 13-5; 4. Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) 8-4.
160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 11-2; 2. Joey Boughton (Avonworth) 13-2; 3. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 19-2; 4. D.J. Slovick (Burgettstown) 13-6.
172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 10-3; 2. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 18-3; 3. Aaron DeLuca (Montour) 11-2; 4. Mike Ewing (Washington) 10-3.
189: 1. Patrick Cutchumber (Quaker Valley) 20-3; 2. Cole Clark (Burrell) 13-5; 3. Anthony Salvini (Fort Cherry) 13-7; 4. Brenan Morgan (Central Valley) 13-1.
215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 21-0; 2. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 17-4; 3. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 9-2; 4. Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry) 15-4.
285: Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 9-1; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 11-3; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 10-8; 4. Mason Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan) 8-3.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
