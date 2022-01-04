TribHSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings: As of Jan. 4, 2022

By:

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 5:16 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Mac Church wrestles Wyoming Seminary’s Nic Bouzakis in the 132-pound final during the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School.

TribHSSN Wrestling Rankings as of Jan. 4

Class AAA

1. Waynesburg (0-0)

2. Latrobe (2-0)

3. Connellsville (7-0)

4. West Allegheny (6-1)

5. Canon-McMillan (2-0)

6. Kiski Area (6-1)

7. Franklin Regional (2-0)

8. Hempfield (2-0)

9. Penn-Trafford (1-0)

10. Butler (2-0)

Others to watch: Bethel Park (4-2), Trinity (1-0), North Allegheny (0-0), Seneca Valley (1-0). Norwin (6-1) and Highlands (7-0).

Class AA

1. Burrell (3-0)

2. Beth-Center (6-1)

3. Burgettstown (2-0)

4. Mt. Pleasant (6-1)

5. Quaker Valley (9-3)

6. Laurel (1-0)

7. Southmoreland (4-3)

8. Derry Area (5-3)

9. Chartiers-Houston (1-0)

10. Frazier (3-5)

Others to watch: Valley (2-2). Ligonier Valley (2-1), Jefferson-Morgan (5-2) and Carlynton (2-1).

