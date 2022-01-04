TribHSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings: As of Jan. 4, 2022
By:
Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 5:16 PM
TribHSSN Wrestling Rankings as of Jan. 4
Team
Class AAA
1. Waynesburg (0-0)
2. Latrobe (2-0)
3. Connellsville (7-0)
4. West Allegheny (6-1)
5. Canon-McMillan (2-0)
6. Kiski Area (6-1)
7. Franklin Regional (2-0)
8. Hempfield (2-0)
9. Penn-Trafford (1-0)
10. Butler (2-0)
Others to watch: Bethel Park (4-2), Trinity (1-0), North Allegheny (0-0), Seneca Valley (1-0). Norwin (6-1) and Highlands (7-0).
Class AA
1. Burrell (3-0)
2. Beth-Center (6-1)
3. Burgettstown (2-0)
4. Mt. Pleasant (6-1)
5. Quaker Valley (9-3)
6. Laurel (1-0)
7. Southmoreland (4-3)
8. Derry Area (5-3)
9. Chartiers-Houston (1-0)
10. Frazier (3-5)
Others to watch: Valley (2-2). Ligonier Valley (2-1), Jefferson-Morgan (5-2) and Carlynton (2-1).
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• High-scoring Hempfield boys hold off Norwin in section opener
• Freshman’s triple-double helps Imani Christian deal 1st loss to Leechburg
• Hempfield’s Briar Priest could join elite club with 3rd WCCA title
• TribHSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings: As of Jan. 4, 2022
• PIAA realignment leaves WPIAL Class 6A football, basketball with fewer teams