TribHSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022

By:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 4:57 PM

Class AAA

Rank, Team, LW

1.Waynesburg (2-0) 1

2. Latrobe (3-0) 2

3. Connellsville (8-0) 3

4. West Allegheny (7-1) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (4-0) 5

6. Kiski Area (7-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (2-0) 7

8. Hempfield (2-1) 8

9. Penn-Trafford (1-0) 9

10. Butler (3-0) 10

Others to watch: Bethel Park (6-2), Trinity (2-0), North Allegheny (2-0), Seneca Valley (2-1), Norwin (7-1), Highlands (8-0).

Class AA

Rank, Team, LW

1.Burrell (3-0) 1

2. Beth-Center (7-1) 2

3. Burgettstown (4-0) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (6-2) 4

5. Quaker Valley (10-3) 5

6. Laurel (1-0) 6

7. Southmoreland (5-3) 7

8. Derry Area (6-3) 8

9. Chartiers-Houston (3-0) 9

10. Jefferson-Morgan (5-2) NR

Others to watch: Frazier (3-6), Valley (2-2), Ligonier Valley (2-2), Freedom (3-0), Carlynton (2-1).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

