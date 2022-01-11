TribHSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022
By:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 4:57 PM
Class AAA
Rank, Team, LW
1.Waynesburg (2-0) 1
2. Latrobe (3-0) 2
3. Connellsville (8-0) 3
4. West Allegheny (7-1) 4
5. Canon-McMillan (4-0) 5
6. Kiski Area (7-1) 6
7. Franklin Regional (2-0) 7
8. Hempfield (2-1) 8
9. Penn-Trafford (1-0) 9
10. Butler (3-0) 10
Others to watch: Bethel Park (6-2), Trinity (2-0), North Allegheny (2-0), Seneca Valley (2-1), Norwin (7-1), Highlands (8-0).
Class AA
Rank, Team, LW
1.Burrell (3-0) 1
2. Beth-Center (7-1) 2
3. Burgettstown (4-0) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (6-2) 4
5. Quaker Valley (10-3) 5
6. Laurel (1-0) 6
7. Southmoreland (5-3) 7
8. Derry Area (6-3) 8
9. Chartiers-Houston (3-0) 9
10. Jefferson-Morgan (5-2) NR
Others to watch: Frazier (3-6), Valley (2-2), Ligonier Valley (2-2), Freedom (3-0), Carlynton (2-1).
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• TribHSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022
• After strong 2021 finish, Mt. Pleasant swimming wants gold
• Apollo-Ridge bowling teams off to strong start
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
• High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2022: Girls basketball stars hit 1,000-point mark