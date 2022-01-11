TribHSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for week of Jan. 11, 2022

By:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 4:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher celebrates after defeating Norwin’s Chase Kranitz at 152 pounds during the WCCA championship match on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

Class AAA

Rank, Team, LW

1.Waynesburg (2-0) 1

2. Latrobe (3-0) 2

3. Connellsville (8-0) 3

4. West Allegheny (7-1) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (4-0) 5

6. Kiski Area (7-1) 6

7. Franklin Regional (2-0) 7

8. Hempfield (2-1) 8

9. Penn-Trafford (1-0) 9

10. Butler (3-0) 10

Others to watch: Bethel Park (6-2), Trinity (2-0), North Allegheny (2-0), Seneca Valley (2-1), Norwin (7-1), Highlands (8-0).

Class AA

Rank, Team, LW

1.Burrell (3-0) 1

2. Beth-Center (7-1) 2

3. Burgettstown (4-0) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (6-2) 4

5. Quaker Valley (10-3) 5

6. Laurel (1-0) 6

7. Southmoreland (5-3) 7

8. Derry Area (6-3) 8

9. Chartiers-Houston (3-0) 9

10. Jefferson-Morgan (5-2) NR

Others to watch: Frazier (3-6), Valley (2-2), Ligonier Valley (2-2), Freedom (3-0), Carlynton (2-1).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .