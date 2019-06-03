TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts for week of June 3, 2019
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 9:35 PM
With the district playoffs in the rear-view mirror, the final event of the 2018-19 school year begins this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN has coverage of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs starting with first round Monday and quarterfinals Thursday.
Plus, The Network has action from the PIAA boys volleyball playoffs along with another week of the Rebel Yell podcasts on video.
Monday, June 3
PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 6A first round: North Allegheny vs. McDowell at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 5A first round: Laurel Highlands vs. Cedar Cliff at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1
PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 1A first round: California vs. Rockwood at 1:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1
PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 6A first round: North Allegheny vs. Central Dauphin at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 5A first round: West Allegheny vs. Exeter at 3 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 2A first round: Frazier vs. Marion Center at 3 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3
PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 1A first round: West Greene vs. Rockwood at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, June 4
PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs — Class AAA quarterfinals: North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, June 5
No Broadcasts
Thursday, June 6
PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Softball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, June 7
No Broadcasts
Saturday, June 8
No Broadcasts
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
