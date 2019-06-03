TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts for week of June 3, 2019

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 9:35 PM

Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review North Allegheny shortstop Cole Young makes a play against Bethel Park during their WPIAL Class 6A consolation game May 28, 2019, at W&J.

With the district playoffs in the rear-view mirror, the final event of the 2018-19 school year begins this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has coverage of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs starting with first round Monday and quarterfinals Thursday.

Plus, The Network has action from the PIAA boys volleyball playoffs along with another week of the Rebel Yell podcasts on video.

Monday, June 3

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 6A first round: North Allegheny vs. McDowell at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 5A first round: Laurel Highlands vs. Cedar Cliff at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Class 1A first round: California vs. Rockwood at 1:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 6A first round: North Allegheny vs. Central Dauphin at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 5A first round: West Allegheny vs. Exeter at 3 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 2A first round: Frazier vs. Marion Center at 3 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450 and WDAD-FM 100.3

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Class 1A first round: West Greene vs. Rockwood at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, June 4

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs — Class AAA quarterfinals: North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 5

No Broadcasts

Thursday, June 6

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 7

No Broadcasts

Saturday, June 8

No Broadcasts

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.