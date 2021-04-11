TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of April 12, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 11, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Trey Gallo works against Peters Township’s Cooper Slavin in November. The teams meet again this week in the Penguins Cup semifinals.

We drop the puck on our postseason hockey coverage with four days of final four games this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have the PIHL Penguins Cup semifinals in Class AAA, AA, A and Class B to decide which teams will play for hockey gold next week.

We also continue our spring sports broadcasts with section play video and audio coverage of WPIAL baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.

And we continue our salute to the WPIAL basketball champions with three more Rebel Yell podcasts all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, April 12

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute of Ellwood City on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AAA Semifinals — North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AAA Semifinals — Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at 8:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Plum at Mars at 3:45 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown at 3:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball — Beth-Center at Frazier at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Norwin at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 13

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AA Semifinals — Montour vs. Franklin Regional at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class AA Semifinals — Thomas Jefferson vs. Baldwin at 8:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Connellsville at Trinity at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: South Fayette at West Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Indiana at Highlands at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Yough at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Washington at Carmichaels at 4:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Uniontown at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball — Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Moon at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 14

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute of Lincoln Park on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class A Semifinals — Freeport vs. Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class A Semifinals — Chartiers Valley vs. Kiski Area at 8:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Peters Township at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 15

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class B Semifinals — Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at 7:05 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream: Penguins Cup Class B Semifinals — Wilmington vs. Neshannock at 9:05 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 16

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL basketball championship salute of New Castle on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Mars at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Butler at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Peters Township at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 17

No broadcasts