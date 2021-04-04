TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of April 5, 2021

Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 3:06 PM

Penn Hills' Josh Zambito celebrates with Josh Gerken (right) against Riverview on March 17, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

No need to hunt here and there for outstanding high school sports coverage, just check out the basket of video and audio treats this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have the start of section play with WPIAL baseball and softball on the diamonds, along with boys lacrosse and boys volleyball.

We also begin our salute to the WPIAL basketball champions with three more Rebel Yell podcasts on Trib HSSN.

Monday, April 5

WPIAL Softball — Upper St. Clair at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 6

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Penn Hills at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Brownsville at Yough at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 7

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL basketball championship salute of Beaver on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Pine-Richland at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Trinity at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Penn Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Uniontown at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 8

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with JV match at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL basketball championship salute of Chartiers Valley on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Plum at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Penn-Trafford at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Western Beaver at Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Mars at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 10

WPIAL Softball – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 1 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, April 11

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL basketball championship salute of Bishop Canevin on TribHSSN.TribLive.com