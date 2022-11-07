TribLive HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Nov. 7. 2022

By:

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Revew Latrobe and running back Robert Fulton face Thomas Jefferson in a WPIAL Class 4A playoff game Friday.

One round down, now we move on to the second stop on the district football postseason journey with final four and elite eight postseason games this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has all the action of Night 2 of the WPIAL football playoffs Friday with video and audio coverage of all 20 games. Our coverage concluded with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

We also have coverage of the PIAA girls soccer and girls volleyball postseason and a PIHL high school hockey clash.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 11 of the WPIAL football season.

Monday, Nov. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Homer-Center at Frazier at 6 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A First Round – North Allegheny at State College at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A First Round – Warewick vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL High School Ice Hockey – Video Stream: West Allegheny at North Catholic at 9:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of the 2022 WPIAL football 6A and 5A semifinals and the 4A, 3A, 2A and A quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 10

No broadcasts

Friday, Nov. 11

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 6A Semifinals – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Semifinals – Video Stream: Woodland Hills vs. Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the Pine-Richland TV Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on on KDKA-AM 1020 and KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Montour at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: McKeesport at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WHJB-FM 107

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: East Allegheny at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – Video Stream: Beaver at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: McGuffey at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Washington at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Clairton at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: South Side at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WANB-FM 105.1, WANB-AM 1210

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A Quarterfinals – Video Stream: Union vs. Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Rochester at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 6A Semifinals – Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – TBD at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoff Class A Semifinals – Portage vs. Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Nov. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football playoff games in Week Eleven

(IF North Allegheny wins on Tuesday) PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – North Allegheny vs. TBD at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(IF North Allegheny wins on Tuesday) PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – TBD vs. North Allegheny at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com