TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 tight ends in WPIAL history — No. 7

By: George Guido

Friday, October 5, 2018 | 4:18 PM

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great tight ends:

No. 7 — Jesse James, South Allegheny

James began his rise at South Allegheny where he was named second-team all-state during his junior and senior seasons.

He was first-team All-Century Conference as a tight end his final two seasons when he caught 71 passes for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns.

James also played in the first Semper-Fidelis All-American game in 2012 and was rated the nation’s No.3 tight end by MaxPreps.

He also was second-team all-state in basketball his junior and senior seasons before heading to Penn State.

James played three years for the Nittany Lions, accumulating 78 catches for 1,005 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He declared for the 2015 NFL draft and was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round.

On Dec. 17, 2017, he caught an apparent go-ahead touchdown pass against the Patriots, a 10-yarder from Ben Roethlisberger. But the catch was disallowed because replays showed he didn’t control the ball as it hit the ground.

A clarification of the catch rule during the offseason has been dubbed by some “The Jesse James Rule.”

James caught his 100th pass as a Steeler on Sept. 30 against the Ravens.

George Guido is a freelance writer.