TribLive HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Oct. 16, 2022
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 8:35 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 7-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 6-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 3-5, 3
4. Central Catholic, 4-4, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-4, 5
Class 5A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Bethel Park, 7-1, 1
2. Pine-Richland, 5-3, 3
3. Gateway, 6-2, 2
4. Franklin Regional, 5-2, NR
5. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 4
Out: Peters Township (6-2, 5)
Class 4A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 8-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 8-0, 3
4. Highlands, 8-0, 4
5. West Allegheny, 7-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 7-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 5-2, 3
4. Freeport, 7-1, 4
5. West Mifflin, 4-4, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Steel Valley, 7-0, 1
2. Beaver Falls, 7-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 7-1, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 5-2, 4
5. Neshannock, 7-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 7-1, 1
2. Laurel, 6-1, 2
3. Greensburg C.C., 6-2, NR
4. OLSH, 7-1, 4
5. Leechburg, 5-2, 5
Out: South Side (7-1, 3)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
