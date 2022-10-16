TribLIVE Logo
TribLive HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Oct. 16, 2022

By:
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 8:35 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 7-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 6-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 3-5, 3

4. Central Catholic, 4-4, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-4, 5

Class 5A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Bethel Park, 7-1, 1

2. Pine-Richland, 5-3, 3

3. Gateway, 6-2, 2

4. Franklin Regional, 5-2, NR

5. Upper St. Clair, 6-2, 4

Out: Peters Township (6-2, 5)

Class 4A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Aliquippa, 7-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 8-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 8-0, 3

4. Highlands, 8-0, 4

5. West Allegheny, 7-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 7-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 5-2, 3

4. Freeport, 7-1, 4

5. West Mifflin, 4-4, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Steel Valley, 7-0, 1

2. Beaver Falls, 7-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 7-1, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 5-2, 4

5. Neshannock, 7-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-1, 1

2. Laurel, 6-1, 2

3. Greensburg C.C., 6-2, NR

4. OLSH, 7-1, 4

5. Leechburg, 5-2, 5

Out: South Side (7-1, 3)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

