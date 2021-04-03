Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year: GCC’s Brevan Williams

Saturday, April 3, 2021 | 3:08 PM

Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Brevan Williams, Greensburg Central Catholic

6-3, Jr., G/F

Nobody saw the type of season Brevan Williams had in store — not even Brevan Williams.

The junior at Greensburg Central Catholic exploded onto the scene, both on a local and WPIAL-wide scope, as he averaged 20.3 points per game and led GCC to a runner-up finish in WPIAL Class 2A.

The swingman’s efforts have earned him Trib Westmoreland Player of the Year recognition.

Williams inched out Belle Vernon junior star point guard Devin Whitlock, who won the award last season.

GCC reaching the WPIAL finals just pushed Williams past Whitlock at the finish line.

Williams also grabbed 9.4 rebounds and shot 60% from the field. He was the Centurions’ finisher on countless fast breaks.

GCC finished 16-4 after falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the title game, its first appearance since 2014.

“Last year’s first-round exit (against Eden Christian) was our motivation, and we worked hard in the offseason,” the 6-foot-3 Williams said. “We became more comfortable in coach’s offense this year and (senior point guard) Christian McGowan did a great job running it. I was able to capitalize on our ability to score in transition. This season’s finish serves as motivation for next year — not only reaching the WPIAL finals but winning.”

Williams trained with GCC alum Zach Guiser and his uncle, Larry Williams, in the offseason to improve his vertical jump, strength, speed and stamina.

He became a tenacious rebounder and upped his game defensively.

“That helped me with my rebounds and speed up and down the court,” Brevan Williams said. “Because of their training, it gave me more confidence in my game.”

Coach Christian Hyland knew Williams would be a key cog in his team’s progression, but even he was slightly taken aback by the junior’s surge.

“Brevan truly exceeded our expectations this year,” Hyland said. “We knew he was going to be one of our top scorers coming into the year, but he was able to really put the ball in the basket night in and night out for us consistently — especially a few games where he was in the high 20- and 30-point range.

“He was an absolute menace on the boards. He was a very dependable shoulder we could lean on when we needed a basket or a big rebound in crucial parts of a game. Without him taking the steps he did, we may have still been had a successful year, but he was a pivotal part in where we ended up.”

First team

Kadyn Hannah, Sr., F, Franklin Regional — Emerged as one of the top frontcourt players in the county, averaging 17.8 points and 7.0 rebounds, while shooting 57% from the field for 5A playoff team.

Michael Hosni, Sr., G, Hempfield — Best at getting to the rim, he helped Spartans reach WPIAL 6A quarterfinals with a 14.2-point average, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

Josh Kapcin, Sr., G, Penn-Trafford — The smooth backcourt standout led the Warriors to WPIAL 6A quarterfinals, averaging 15.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals a game.

Luke Kimmich, Sr., G, Franklin Regional — Streaky shooter and dependable backcourt leader scored 14 points a game, grabbed 2.6 rebounds and shot nearly 40% from 3-point range.

Gamal Marballie, Sr., G, Yough — Led the Cougars in scoring again, producing off the dribble and from the perimeter, averaging 18.7 points while finishing his career with 1,280 points.

Christian McGowan, Sr., G, Greensburg Central Catholic — Averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Centurions, who finished second in WPIAL Class 2A.

Ryan Sickenberger, Sr., G, Latrobe — One of the WPIAL’s true clutch players, the Allegheny commit averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists and shot 47% from 3-point range.

Christian Zilli, Sr., G, Hempfield — All-around player and team leader who often sparked scoring runs, he had averages of 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Devin Whitlock, Jr., G, Belle Vernon — Dynamic playmaker led Leopards back to WPIAL Class 4A semifinals as he averaged 21.9 point, 5 assists and 5 steals, while increasing his career point total to 1,373.

Second team

Adam Bilinsky, So., G, Norwin

Ryan Bushey, Sr., G, Derry

Toby Cline, Sr., G, Jeannette

Terek Crosby, Fr., G, Yough

Daniel Gordon, Jr., G, Belle Vernon

Matthew Marinchak, Jr., G, Ligonier Valley

Quinton Martin, Fr., F, Belle Vernon

Ben Myers, Jr., F, Penn-Trafford

Frankie Newill, Sr., G, Latrobe

Keith Rockmore, Sr., G, Jeannette

Caden Smith, Jr., G, Franklin Regional

