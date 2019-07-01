Trinity basketball’s Riley DeRubbo adds St. Francis offer

Sunday, June 30, 2019 | 10:45 PM

Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo, who missed most of her junior basketball season after knee surgery, has added another Division 1 offer.

DeRubbo announced a Fordham offer earlier in June and added St. Francis, Pa. this week. Her AAU program, the Western Pa. Bruins, announced her latest offer.

The 5-foot-9 guard will be a senior in the fall. She tore an ACL last summer during AAU season and didn’t return to varsity play until late in the winter.

DeRubbo was a 17-point scorer as a sophomore.

She is the daughter of Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball coach Jina DeRubbo.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

