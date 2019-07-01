Trinity basketball’s Riley DeRubbo adds St. Francis offer
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 30, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo, who missed most of her junior basketball season after knee surgery, has added another Division 1 offer.
DeRubbo announced a Fordham offer earlier in June and added St. Francis, Pa. this week. Her AAU program, the Western Pa. Bruins, announced her latest offer.
The 5-foot-9 guard will be a senior in the fall. She tore an ACL last summer during AAU season and didn’t return to varsity play until late in the winter.
DeRubbo was a 17-point scorer as a sophomore.
She is the daughter of Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball coach Jina DeRubbo.
@WPABruinsAAU 2020 G/F Riley DeRubbo picks up an offer from @RedFlashWBB – Congratulations @rileyderubbo #BruinsNation #BusinessisSTILLboomin #TheresaBIGdifference pic.twitter.com/Rgur9qulq7
— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) June 27, 2019
Extremely excited to receive an offer from Fordham university!! Go Rams!!🏀 @FordhamWBB @WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/TOSRnt09Pj
— Riley (@rileyderubbo) June 6, 2019
