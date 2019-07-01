Trinity basketball’s Riley DeRubbo adds St. Francis offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 30, 2019 | 10:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo scores over Penn-Trafford’s Bella Long during their WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo, who missed most of her junior basketball season after knee surgery, has added another Division 1 offer.

DeRubbo announced a Fordham offer earlier in June and added St. Francis, Pa. this week. Her AAU program, the Western Pa. Bruins, announced her latest offer.

The 5-foot-9 guard will be a senior in the fall. She tore an ACL last summer during AAU season and didn’t return to varsity play until late in the winter.

DeRubbo was a 17-point scorer as a sophomore.

She is the daughter of Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball coach Jina DeRubbo.

