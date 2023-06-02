Trinity defeats Armstrong for its 1st WPIAL softball title

Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 5:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Ryleigh Hoy celebrates her first home run against Armstrong during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilly Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Trinity softball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Armstrong in the Class 5A final on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilly Field. Previous Next

Trinity found the right formula to defeat one of the best offenses in the WPIAL: Outhit them.

That’s what the Hillers did Thursday in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

Trinity (19-2) won its first softball title by outhitting and outscoring No. 1 Armstrong, 11-7. It was the Hillers’ first title in three attempts. They lost to Franklin Regional in 2009 and to Seneca Valley in 1999.

Trinity took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first when senior right fielder Ryleigh Hoy launched a three-run homer off Armstrong senior pitcher Cameryn Sprankle. The blast over the right-center fence came with two outs.

The Hillers extended their lead to 7-0 in the top of the second inning on a two-run single by Addison Agnew and a two-run single by Hanna Suhoski, chasing Sprankle.

The hits kept coming for the Hillers in the fourth inning as Hoy crushed her second home run of the game, a two-run shot to left, to extend the lead to 9-0. The home run came off relief pitcher Madison Baker.

Armstrong, which was riding a 19-game winning streak, broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Jenna Clotz.

The River Hawks (19-2) cut the lead to 9-6 thanks to a three-run home run by Jessie Pugh.

But Trinity added two runs in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Finley Hohn.

Armstrong’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double by Emma Pail.

Trinity will face the District 3 fourth-place team. Armstrong will face the District 2 second place team.

Armstrong, which was the 2022 champion, will attempt to return to the state championship game for the third consecutive season.

This story will be updated.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

