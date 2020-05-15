Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist adds 2 college basketball offers

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist drives past Moon’s Aubree Evans during their game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist, who saw her season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, added two college offers this week.

The 6-foot-3 forward received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and a Division II offer from IUP, which finished last season ranked seventh nationally. Her AAU team announced the offers on Twitter.

Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds and earned all-section honors for Trinity, which went 21-5 as the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. The Hillers remained active in the PIAA quarterfinals when the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

IUP went 28-3 and finished as the PSAC runner-up under coach Tom McConnell. McConnell and Trinity coach Kathy McConnell-Miller are siblings.

UMass Lowell went 16-15 last season and 11-5 in the America East under second-year coach Tom Garrick.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

