Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist adds 2 college basketball offers
By:
Friday, May 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist, who saw her season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, added two college offers this week.
The 6-foot-3 forward received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and a Division II offer from IUP, which finished last season ranked seventh nationally. Her AAU team announced the offers on Twitter.
Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds and earned all-section honors for Trinity, which went 21-5 as the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. The Hillers remained active in the PIAA quarterfinals when the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
IUP went 28-3 and finished as the PSAC runner-up under coach Tom McConnell. McConnell and Trinity coach Kathy McConnell-Miller are siblings.
UMass Lowell went 16-15 last season and 11-5 in the America East under second-year coach Tom Garrick.
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 F/C Courtney Dahlquist picks up an offer from @tsgarrick & @RiverHawkWBB - Congrats @CourtDahlquist #BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/tOzMUCsWQN— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) May 13, 2020
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 F/C Courtney Dahlquist picks up an offer from @IUP_WBB - Congratulations @courtdahlquist— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) May 13, 2020
#BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/IiChbRy98P
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Trinity
More Basketball• Belle Vernon girls basketball coach Ronnie Drennen steps down after 2 successful seasons
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Luke Hagy, Mt. Lebanon vs. Ryan Mundy, Woodland Hills
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Breehana Jacobs, Laurel Highlands vs. Makenna Marisa, Peters Township
• Coronavirus pandemic speeds up recruiting for Western Pa. Bruins girls basketball players
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Malik Hooker, New Castle vs. Robert Foster, Central Valley