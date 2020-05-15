Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist adds 2 college basketball offers

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM

Trinity junior Courtney Dahlquist, who saw her season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak, added two college offers this week.

The 6-foot-3 forward received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and a Division II offer from IUP, which finished last season ranked seventh nationally. Her AAU team announced the offers on Twitter.

Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds and earned all-section honors for Trinity, which went 21-5 as the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. The Hillers remained active in the PIAA quarterfinals when the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

IUP went 28-3 and finished as the PSAC runner-up under coach Tom McConnell. McConnell and Trinity coach Kathy McConnell-Miller are siblings.

UMass Lowell went 16-15 last season and 11-5 in the America East under second-year coach Tom Garrick.

