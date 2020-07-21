Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist commits to Big South champion Campbell

By:

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 6:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist drives past Moon’s Aubree Evans during their game Jan. 30, 2020 at Moon Area High School.

The Campbell women’s basketball roster is filled with players from Maryland and Virginia down to Florida, fitting for a team in the Big South.

Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist will add a northern flair.

The 6-foot-1 rising senior committed Monday to Campbell, a Division I program in Buies Creek, N.C. Nicknamed the Camels, Campbell went 21-8 last season and won the Big South regular-season title under coach Ronny Fisher.

Dahlquist announced her decision on Twitter.

The all-section forward averaged 12 points and six rebounds for Trinity, which went 21-5 as the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. The Hillers were still active in the PIAA quarterfinals when the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, Campbell was the No. 1 seed in the Big South bracket when that conference tournament was shut down. The 11-team league includes Radford, High Point, Hampton, Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Winthrop, Longwood, Presbyterian, USC Upstate and Charleston Southern.