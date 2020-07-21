Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist commits to Big South champion Campbell
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 6:00 AM
The Campbell women’s basketball roster is filled with players from Maryland and Virginia down to Florida, fitting for a team in the Big South.
Trinity’s Courtney Dahlquist will add a northern flair.
The 6-foot-1 rising senior committed Monday to Campbell, a Division I program in Buies Creek, N.C. Nicknamed the Camels, Campbell went 21-8 last season and won the Big South regular-season title under coach Ronny Fisher.
Dahlquist announced her decision on Twitter.
The all-section forward averaged 12 points and six rebounds for Trinity, which went 21-5 as the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. The Hillers were still active in the PIAA quarterfinals when the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Likewise, Campbell was the No. 1 seed in the Big South bracket when that conference tournament was shut down. The 11-team league includes Radford, High Point, Hampton, Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, Winthrop, Longwood, Presbyterian, USC Upstate and Charleston Southern.
North Carolina here I come!!!! @WPABruinsAAU @Twism44 @Moneyy13 @GoCamelsWBB @coachkmcconnell pic.twitter.com/UvVQpnHubw
— Courtney (@CourtDahlquist) July 20, 2020
