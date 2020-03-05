Trio of Burrell wrestlers advance to PIAA Class AA quarterfinals

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell senior Ricky Feroce talks with coach Josh Shields as Kane senior Cameron Whisner gets checked for injury during their bout at 182 pounds at the PIAA tournament Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Giant Center in Hershey.

HERSHEY — Burrell had a strong start at the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships Thursday afternoon, advancing three wrestlers to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Ian Oswalt (132 pounds) and A.J. Corrado (152) are making a charge for their third PIAA medal. Ricky Feroce (182) is in his first state tournament.

Oswalt won his Round of 16 bout by pinfall, stopping Hayden Ward of Canton in 5 minutes, 6 seconds. Though Oswalt was already up 10-0 at the time, the match was close most of the way.

Neither wrestler was able to record a takedown for the first 3 minutes, but Oswalt (43-6) finally picked up two points with 30 seconds left in the second period, then added three near-fall points just before the period ended.

“I think when I got my shots, I wasn’t quick enough,” Oswalt said. “I needed to get high with my feet and turn the hips.”

Oswalt scored a quick reversal and three more near-fall points early in the third period before recording the pin.

In Friday morning’s quarterfinals, Oswalt will face District 3 and Southeast Regional champion Adam Jacob of East Pennsboro. A victory there would guarantee the junior of a state medal, but because he already has fourth- and fifth-place medals from the last two years, his goals are higher.

“Winning a state title,” was his answer when asked what would make for a successful weekend in Hershey. “I think I need to stay on my offense and on my attack. … I need to keep guys down and wear them down.”

Corrado (43-7) had little trouble in his Round of 16 match, defeating Christian Good of Muncy, 5-1. But he needed two injury breaks, once when he landed awkwardly on his left hand in the second period and again when Good pulled on his right leg in the third period.

“I feel (the pain) at first when it happens,” Corrado said. “It’s a little shock. But when you get back in there, there’s adrenaline and just keep wrestling.”

In Friday’s quarters, Corrado will face Benjamin Haubert of Palisades. Like Oswalt, he is looking for his third medal in three years, having placed fifth and seventh previously.

Feroce’s victory over Cameron Whisner might have been the biggest surprise to those looking only at individual records. Whisner came in at 32-1, but Feroce (36-14) never trailed in a 4-3 victory.

That is not to say the win lacked drama. Feroce took a 3-1 lead with 45 seconds left in the bout with a takedown, but after an injury time out, Whisner tied him with a reversal.

“After he took that injury time, I knew he was going to come out strong,” Feroce said. “I got my escape, and then I knew he was beaten.”

Whisner seemed to be getting the advantage at the end of the match, but the referee ruled there was no takedown before the buzzer.

Feroce, a senior, can clinch his first state medal with a win in the quarterfinals, which will be against Dan Csenscits of Saucon Valley.

Burrell had one other wrestler competing, Nick Salerno (34-16) at 120. Salerno was pinned by Chase McLaughlin of Jamestown in 25 seconds in the preliminary round, then dropped a 4-0 decision to Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia in the consolations.

