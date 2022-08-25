Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track

Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 1:09 AM

Connellsville tri-head coach Chad Lembo leads a training camp workout before the 2022 season. Connellsville QB Anthony Piasecki throws during a training camp workout before the 2022 season.

Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years.

The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.

Changes need to happen.

But unlike in previous years, the responsibility of instituting that change won’t fall on one person, namely the head coach. Instead, Connellsville is taking a rather unique approach when it comes to its leadership structure in the hope that big changes at the top can eventually lead to big changes on the field.

Earlier this year, Connellsville hired not one but three head coaches. Chad Lembo, Jace McClean and Mick Lilley are serving as co-head coaches this season. All former players within the program, they want to see things turn around for the Falcons.

Each coach will specialize in a certain aspect of the game.

Lilley will serve as the offensive coordinator with McClean working as the defensive coordinator. Lembo, the third member of the coaching staff, will concentrate primarily on the offensive and defensive line as well as handling some of the day-to-day off-field responsibilities.

“I think it’s working the way we envisioned it” Lembo said, noting that it would have been tough for any one of the three coaches to handle all the responsibility of being the lone head coach due to other commitments. “I would say I am the least qualified in terms of X’s and O’s. That’s where Jace and Mick can do the job. We all get along very well and collaborate, and it makes it a lot easier for all of us. We all have a vested interest in the program and we want to do this right.”

For Lilley, coaching the Falcons represents a chance to do something good for a team and a sport that has meant so much to him.

“Football gave me the chance to get a college education and I feel like this is an opportunity for me to give something back,” Lilley said.

The three coaches are replacing former coach Bill Maczko, who was relieved of his duties following the 2021 season in which the Falcons went 0-10.

While the Falcons will be hearing three voices of authority, the message the trio delivers will be consistent.

“We all bleed blue and white,” McClean said. “It has to be team first before me first.”

Togetherness will be a focal point.

“The most important thing we have been preaching is coming together as a team and trying to get into the right mental mindset,” Lembo said.

Early indications are that the message is being received slowly but surely. An indication of the team’s commitment level has been on display during the offseason in conditioning and weight room sessions.

“We were hoping for 15 in each class, so that would place it at around 60,” Lembo said in regards to the number of players the coaches had hoped to see consistently in offseason workouts. “Immediately (after we were hired), we had 10-20 kids working out. Then that number came up into the 30s and then the 40s, and it’s been around 40 or 50. We had 32 participants for the lift-a-thon.”

It’s one thing to commit to the team concept, but there have to be goals to work toward in order to validate all the effort. Those goals have been developed.

“Each class came up with five goals and then as a team, we came up with five goals,” McClean said. “The first goal for us is to bring the numbers up, which builds competition, and competition produces wins.”

Connellsville’s roster number currently sits at 67.

Within the group, there is a mix of veteran leaders and newcomers looking to make an impact.

While many positions have been up for grabs in the weeks leading up to the season, one spot that wasn’t really in question was that of the starting quarterback.

After getting significant playing time as a sophomore last season, junior Anthony Piasecki will be back calling plays under center.

“I think the experience he gained last year helped him, but it also hurt him because we were always playing from behind and he was looking for a big play on every play,” McClean said. “We need to have him go through his progressions, so basically he is starting from scratch, and he has improved.”

Sophomore Grayden Gillott will be listed as the primary back-up to Piasecki.

In the backfield, Connellsville has no shortage of options as a number of players have the ability to run the ball or be a blocking back.

Junior Bruce Giles is a player who could see significant touches as a tailback. Sophomore Xavier Malone could see time as a halfback or play other roles within Connellsville’s rushing attack.

“They are hard-nosed runners,” Lembo said, noting that there is plenty of competition in the backfield. “We will be mixing guys in and out.”

There is no shortage of wide receivers and tight ends either.

Senior Taylaun Barrett has developed into one of the leaders within the wide receiving unit.

“Taylaun has emerged as a leader and he is helping our younger guys,” Lembo said. “They all have speed and good hands.”

Juniors Anthony Mickens and Jayden McBride could be top pass-catching options, along with senior John Malone.

Malone could also be used as one of the team’s top tight ends, with juniors Matthew Miller and Jake Sanzone also playing the position.

Lembo likes the way the offensive line is coming together, led by senior Spencer Shaffer.

“Spencer has become a big leader for that group,” Lembo said. “I think the biggest strength of that group is that they are working extremely hard. They are hitting the sled every day. Their work ethic and attitude is in a really good place right now.”

Senior Tucker Blum (right tackle), Shaffer (right guard), junior Crue Harwell (center), sophomore Tyler Gallis (left guard) and junior Kenny Shultz (left tackle) were tops in the trenches in camp.

“I think the strength of our offense is our line,” Lilley said. “We’ve got a group of kids that are buying in. The big thing is changing the attitude and how we handle adversity.”

Last season, Connellsville was held to seven points or less in seven of its 10 games, including three shutouts. The Falcons are obviously hoping to be better in terms of more offensive production.

“We’ve kicked around a lot of ideas and we’ve taken a look at our personnel and come up with a strategy,” Lembo said. “We are taking a fundamental approach to blocking and play-calling in order to help build their confidence.”

While the offense struggled to score much of last season, the Connellsville defense had some big moments throughout the year but ultimately surrendered too much to opposing offenses, particularly as games wore on.

“Defensively, it’s the same scheme as the offense,” McClean said. “We’re trying to find a defense that molds to our players. We’re just trying to put them in the best possible positions.”

A lot of familiar faces on the offensive front will see their fair share of time along the defensive line.

Shaffer, Gallis, Miller and Harwell are players who will try to cause big problems for opposing running backs and quarterbacks. Senior Aaron Grimm will also look to be a big-time contributor along the defensive front. But don’t expect these five players to do all of the heavy lifting on the defensive line.

“We’re going to rotate a lot of kids, but we’re going to rely on a lot of older kids in the front four,” Lembo said.

Connellsville’s linebacking unit features some experienced players, with senior Michael Lancaster providing a strong veteran presence. Joining Lancaster will be junior Dakota Nicholson, freshman Wyatt Hall and senior Gabe Ruggieri.

In the secondary, look for junior Ethan Shultz to lead the way. Shultz, a cornerback, earned all-conference recognition for his play last season in Class 5A.

“Ethan is physical and he is a shutdown corner,” McClean said.

Ruggieri will play at safety, with several other players looking to mix in.

“(On defense) we want high-tempo, rally to the ball and everybody doing their job,” Lembo said.

On special teams, look for senior Ben Zavatchan to handle the kicking and punting duties.

“Ben has given his whole heart to this,” Lembo said. “He’s gotten better and watching him kick is impressive.”

While having three head coaches will be a huge change to the Connellsville program, so too will be its new classification. Beginning this season, the Falcons will be playing in Class 4A, instead of 5A.

Connellsville will compete in Section 4 with Latrobe, McKeesport, Ringgold, Trinity, Fayette County rival Laurel Highlands and perennial WPIAL power Thomas Jefferson.

According to McClean, the drop in classification should help the program in the future.

“It’s still a tough conference,” McClean said. “But it will be better for us in the long run.”

Although a transformation likely won’t happen immediately, the coaches are excited about what’s in store for the Falcons.

“It’s a new coaching staff, new conference and it seems like a clean slate,” Lembo said. “And I do see a little bit of a mentality shift. It’s slow, but it’s coming along and the effort is definitely there.”

The job of harnessing that effort won’t fall to Lilley, McClean and Lembo exclusively. The trio of head coaches has a strong network of assistants as well. Mike Kuhns (linebackers/offensive line), Joe Bonadio (quarterback/defensive backs), Howie Metzger (wide receivers/defensive backs), Zach Cooper (running backs/linebackers), Todd Barrett (offensive line/defensive line), Ron Marciante (tight ends/defensive ends) and Bronson Mickens (running backs/defensive backs) are also on board with helping to turn the Connellsville program around.

A new staff, a new conference and a new start are all part of Connellsville’s football story in 2022. The coaches and players hope that a strong level of support from the community is also a big part of this season.

“I didn’t know what we would be getting into, but the kids have committed themselves,” Lembo said. “We’re not forcing them to be here. They want to be here and the community support means a lot to them.”

“Just give us a chance,” McClean said. “It’s new for all of us and hopefully things work out. These kids have been putting a lot of time and effort into this, so just give them a chance.”

Connellsville opens the season with a nonconference game at Albert Gallatin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Connellsville

Coaches: Chad Lembo, Jace McClean, Mick Lilley

2021 record: 0-10, 0-5 in Class 5A Big East Conference

All-time record: 537-554-59

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Albert Gallatin, 7

9.2 at Hempfield, 7

9.9 Franklin Regional, 7

9.16 at Trinity*, 7

9.23 Ringgold*, 7

9.30 Hampton, 7

10.7 at McKeesport*, 7

10.14 Latrobe*, 7

10.21 at Thomas Jefferson*, 7

10.28 Laurel Highlands*, 7

*Conference game