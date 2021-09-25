Trio of returning letter winners among Bethel Park golfers gaining experience

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

courtesy of Lori Miller Bethel Park golfers, from left, senior Riley Miller and junior Olivia Willig are members of the 2021 team.

Adam Triscila, coach of the Bethel Park girls golf program, offered an open invitation.

“Our team needs golfers,” he said. “If any young ladies have an interest in golf and would consider playing for us next fall, please contact me (Triscila).”

Meanwhile, this season, Triscila welcomed three letter winners back from 2020 — senior Riley Miller and juniors Lily Schachner and Olivia Willig. Ally Wolling also is a top freshman prospect on this year’s squad.

Also a midfielder in lacrosse, Miller ranked among the team leaders last spring with 53 goals, 30 assists and 98 draw controls, and is committed to St. Joseph’s to play Division I lacrosse.

This is Miller’s second year on the golf team.

“I started golfing in middle school, playing with my family occasionally,” she said. “One of my former basketball teammates, Lauren Mullen, talked me into joining the high school golf team and said that it was fun.”

Along with lacrosse, golf and basketball, Miller has added cross country to her schedule this season.

“I’m glad to be out there running,” she said. “It’s great conditioning for any sport. I get to practice when I can, or try to go running after I have a golf match. I have a lot of respect for my teammates who get out there every day. I’m just trying to get my times down and learn how to pace myself to help out the team.”

The versatile Miller is the Black Hawks’ team captain. She carries a 4.2 GPA and participates in the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Principals Advisory Council for Students and homecoming committee.

“Although I do miss a few cross country meets for golf, I really don’t miss as much as most may think,” Miller said. “Golf is more of a ‘practice on your own’ sport where you go hit a bucket of balls on your own or play a round. Golf has been a great help in my mental aspect of sports in staying focused and positive. Keeping up with my studies has been challenging, but manageable.

“I missed out on a lot my junior year (because of covid-19 protocols) and am taking every opportunity I can my senior year to stay involved and active at all times to make myself a better student-athlete. I try to go out and inspire others to try new things and stay as involved as they can. I’m hoping to have a strong finish to the season.”

Miller competes at the No. 2 position in Bethel Park’s starting lineup as Wolling has secured the top spot.

“Ally is playing very well,” Triscila said.

Willig, Schrachner and two juniors, Carley O’Mara and Abby York, round out the lineup.

Senior Janel Ngyuen, junior Bella Bomar, sophomore Vanya Fuller and freshman Ella Milliken compete for the junior varsity squad.

Bethel Park is one of 25 schools that participate in WPIAL Class AAA in girls golf. The Black Hawks finished 1-10 last season, achieving their only win in a nonsection matchup.

Through nine matches this season, the Black Hawk linksters had corralled three victories.

“Expectations are unfortunately not very high this year,” Triscila said. “We have a goal of trying to break 200 as a team in hopes of getting our first conference win in a long time.

“Our best (early season) score was a 215 at South Park versus Peters Township. I think if we took our starting lineup’s best scores, we’d break 200. We just have to put it all together on the same day.”

The Black Hawks compete in Section 2-AAA along with Mt. Lebanon, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair.

Peters Township and South Fayette finished 1-2 at the WPIAL AAA championships last year.

“We play in a tough section and are not as experienced as the perennial favorites,” Miller said, “but we have a good attitude and an enthusiastic team. We picked up a couple wins and have fun each and every day we golf.

“I joined the golf team in 11th grade, but golf is a sport you can play for life. I hope that it continues to grow in Bethel Park for years to come.”

Those interested in playing next season should contact Triscila at triscila.adam@bphawks.org.

