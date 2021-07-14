Trio of WPIAL champions, runners-up carry North Catholic to Class 3A Trib Cup crown

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 | 10:38 PM

Kyle Dawson | For the Tribune-Review Members of the North Catholic girls volleyball team celebate after defeating Ellwood City in the WPIAL Class 2A championship match Nov. 7, 2020, at Fox Chapel.

North Catholic’s team colors are scarlet and gold.

However it was a good mix of silver and gold that has the Trojans repeating as HSSN Trib Cup Class 3A champions in 2020-21.

North Catholic won WPIAL gold in girls soccer, girls volleyball and girls cross country while bringing home silver in boys and girls basketball as well as boys volleyball.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

It wasn’t just those title game teams that helped North Catholic win in Class 3A. The Trojans also scored points in football, boys soccer, boys and girls tennis, boys golf, hockey, baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and boys and girls track.

North Catholic won the championship by 155 points, beating out Shady Side Academy. The Bulldogs hoisted WPIAL gold in three sports this past school year.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 3A were Mohawk and Mt. Pleasant tied for third place and South Park alone in fifth.

Here are the final Class 3A standings in the 2019-20 HSSN Trib Cup

1. North Catholic – 610

2. Shady Side Academy – 455

3t. Mohawk – 290

3t. Mt. Pleasant – 290

5. South Park – 280

6. Ellwood City – 255

7. Waynesburg Central – 235

8. Seton LaSalle – 205

9. Avonworth – 155

9. Riverside – 155

11. Beaver Falls – 110

12. Keystone Oaks – 100

13. South Allegheny – 95

14t. Derry – 90

14t. Freeport – 90

14t. McGuffey – 90

14t. Southmoreland – 90

18. Valley – 65

19. Steel Valley – 55

20t. Brownsville – 50

20t. Charleroi – 50

20t. Freedom – 50

23t. East Allegheny – 40

23t. New Brighton – 40

23t. Washington – 40

26. Beth-Center – 35

