Trio of WPIAL golfers comes away with PIAA silver

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 6:29 PM

A couple of shots separated three WPIAL golfers from winning gold medals at the PIAA Class 2A championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Meghan Zambruno came close to joining her sister Olivia as a PIAA champion in the girls tournament.

Camp Hill’s Paige Richter shot 1-over-par 73 to edge Zambruno and Northeast’s Lydia Swan for the gold medal. Zambruno and Swan tied for second and earned a silver medal after shooting 2-over 74.

Richter had two birdies and three bogeys.

Zambruno was even par on the front nine, but two bogeys on the back hurt her chances.

Three other WPIAL golfers finished tied for tenth at 11-over. They were Quaker Valley’s WPIAL champion Eva Bulgern and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ella Zambruno (Meghan’s twin) and Izzy Aigner.

Geibel’s Claire Konieczny tied for 13th at 12-over.

Union City’s Josh James shot 1-over 72 to grab the boys title away from three golfers: Quaker Valley’s Jackson Bould, Palmerton’s Josh Suto and Avonworth’s Kia Carlson, each shooting 3-over 74.

James started his round on the back nine and was 3-over, but birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 pushed him into the lead.

Derry junior Hunter Jurica tied for sixth place with a 5-over 76.

WPIAL champion Brian McDonnell of Eden Christian Academy tied for 20th at 9-over.

