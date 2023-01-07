Tua Tagovailoa out; rookie Skylar Thompson to start for Dolphins vs. Jets

Friday, January 6, 2023 | 9:38 PM

AP Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson scrambles for yardage during the fourth quarter Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second straight game with a concussion, and rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start Sunday against the New York Jets, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

The Dolphins also are hoping that Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated the pinky finger in his throwing hand when he started in Tagovailoa’s place at New England last week, could back up Thompson on Sunday.

“Teddy has been unbelievable in his rehabilitation,” McDaniel said.

The Jets, meanwhile, are starting veteran Joe Flacco after Mike White aggravated his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup.

It is a must-win game this week for the Dolphins, who have lost five straight but remain in the AFC wild-card hunt. Miami could still clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 with win at home against the Jets plus a New England loss to Buffalo. If the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland and Miami and New England both lose, they would get the final AFC wild-card berth.

Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion of the season in a loss on Christmas to Green Bay and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was concussed on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati on a hit that knocked him unconscious.

Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Patriots last weekend before exiting late in the third quarter. Thompson threw for 104 yards on 12-of-21 passing with a touchdown and interception.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad amid the injuries to their quarterbacks.

McDaniel said this week that he feels Thompson, who will make his second start of the season, performs best with sufficient practice reps to prepare.

“His job is to play a part,” McDaniel said, “and I know his part, if directed in the right way and it’s his best effort, is plenty good enough to get done what needs to get done.”