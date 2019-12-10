Tune-up Tuesday in boys and girls WPIAL basketball

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 10:21 PM

Five years ago, Norwin won the WPIAL Class AAAA girls basketball championship, and Blackhawk took home the Class AAA title.

On Tuesday, the two traditional powers meet in an early season nonsection game.

It is the season opener for the visiting Knights. The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start after winning the Trinity tip-off tournament.

Last year, Norwin reached the Class 6A semifinals before losing to North Allegheny. Blackhawk also made it to the Final Four, but lost to Central Valley in the Class 4A bracket.

Both teams feature standout guards with 5-foot-8 senior Olivia Gribble for Norwin and 5-5 senior Mackenzie Amalia for Blackhawk.

The Knights were the HSSN preseason No. 4 team in 6A. The Cougars are ranked No. 3 in 4A.

Final Four rematch

It will be a busy night of nonsection action in WPIAL boys basketball with many teams set to tip off section play later this week.

One of the standout matchups is a rematch from a WPIAL Class 2A semifinals game from last season.

Sewickley Academy visits Serra Catholic at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams met in a playoff game last year, with Serra winning 57-49 to advance to the WPIAL championship game. The Eagles lost to OLSH in the finals.

Sewickley Academy won the regular season meeting between the two powers a year ago, 73-69.

Matt-itude returns to Woody High

It has been 24 years since Matt Furjanic has coached Woodland Hills in a home game.

Now in his second stint, Furjanic leads the Wolverines onto the floor for their home opener in a Class 5A nonsection contest against Fox Chapel.

Furjanic, a former college coach, returned to his high school basketball roots to take over at Woodland Hills after Odell Miller resigned.

His first coaching stint at Woodland Hills lasted from 1991-95.

After two losses in the Butler tip-off tournament, the Wolverines still are in search of their first win after finishing 18-6 a year ago.

The Foxes are 2-0 after wins over Hampton and Bethel Park in the North Hills tip-off tournament.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

