Turnovers doom Clairton in PIAA semifinal loss to Farrell
Friday, November 29, 2019 | 10:14 PM
Farrell got touchdowns runs of 56 yards from Raymond Raver and 59 yards from Anthony Stallworth to defeat Clairton 13-10 in a PIAA Class A semifinal Friday night.
Farrell’s defense forced four turnovers, all inside its 10. Clairton (11-3) was led by Brendan Parsons with 125 passing yards and Kenlein Ogletree with 84 receiving yards.
Farrell (13-2) will play Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA finals Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.
