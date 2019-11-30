Turnovers doom Clairton in PIAA semifinal loss to Farrell

By:

Friday, November 29, 2019 | 10:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders trips up Farrell’s Raymond Raver Jr. during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Farrell’s Brice Butler breaks up a pass intended for Clairton’s Wayne Wade III during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Isaiah Berry defends on a pass intended for Farrell’s Brian Hilton Jr. during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Farrell’s Amarion Odem pulls in a pass intended for Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree for a fourth-quarter interception during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Farrell’s Raymond Raver Jr. scoots down the sideline for a touchdown against Clairton during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Tyrunne Harvey drops Farrell’s Anthony Stallworth for a loss during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Farrell’s Juwon Samuels is called for pass interference on Clairton’s Jonte Sanders during PIAA Class A playoff action Friday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium. Previous Next

Farrell got touchdowns runs of 56 yards from Raymond Raver and 59 yards from Anthony Stallworth to defeat Clairton 13-10 in a PIAA Class A semifinal Friday night.

Farrell’s defense forced four turnovers, all inside its 10. Clairton (11-3) was led by Brendan Parsons with 125 passing yards and Kenlein Ogletree with 84 receiving yards.

Farrell (13-2) will play Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA finals Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.

This story will be updated.

