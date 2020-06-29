Turowski brothers win back-to-back Isaly’s Junior tournaments

Sunday, June 28, 2020 | 10:31 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Alex Turowski tees off on the 10th during the Westmoreland County Junior Amateur golf tournament Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Latrobe Country Club.

Alex and Nick Turowski are coming off a productive week on the golf tournament circuit.

The Harrison City natives, who are brothers, won consecutive Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Tournaments — at Glengarry Golf Links on Wednesday and South Hills Country Club on Thursday. Alex won the 16-18 age division and Nick 13-15.

Now both are among the more than 30 golfers from the WPIAL competing in the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Championship on Monday and Tuesday.

The boys tournament is at Hershey Country Club’s East Course and the girls tournament at Lebanon Country Club.

“I’m looking forward to the tournament,” Alex Turowski said after winning at Glengarry. “I’m playing in a lot of tournaments this summer to prepare me for the fall high school season.”

Other top golfers from the WPIAL in the field include John F. Aber, Michael Wareham, Chuck Tragesser, Jeff Mankins, Adam Lauer, Ella and Meghan Zambruno, Caroline McConnell and Tara Loughran.

Franklin Regional grad Palmer Jackson was the last WPIAL golfer to win the boys event in 2017. Caroline Wrigley won the girls title in 2019.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

