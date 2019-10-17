Two streaking WPIAL football teams return to this week’s Trib 10 Power Rankings

By:

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 9:17 PM

Three Trib 10 teams lost in Week 7. While one fell a couple of spots, the other two were deleted from this week’s power rankings.

While North Allegheny, Thomas Jefferson, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Pine-Richland and Central Valley all won in Week 7, Gateway lost to Ohio power Massillon Washington and fell two spots to No. 7.

Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon were not so fortunate, as their losses last week kept them from feeling the power rankings this week.

Losses by the South Hills schools provided an opening for a pair of teams that were ranked in the preseason power rankings, but losses in Week Zero bumped them off the radar.

Now seven-game win streaks have Penn Hills and South Fayette back on the district power grid heading into the next-to-last weekend of the regular season.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 8. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. North Allegheny, 8-0, (1), hosts West Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Thomas Jefferson, 8-0, (2), at Greensburg Salem on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Penn-Trafford, 7-1, (3), at Hampton on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Aliquippa, 8-0, (4), at Keystone Oaks on Friday

5. Central Catholic, 7-1, (6), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. Pine-Richland, 7-1, (7), at Seneca Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Gateway, 6-2, (5), hosts Connellsville on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Penn Hills, 7-1, (NR), hosts Baldwin on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. Central Valley, 7-1, (10), hosts South Park on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. South Fayette, 7-1, (NR), hosts Ambridge on Friday

Out: Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson