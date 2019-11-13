Two WPIAL teams drop out, one jumps into PIAA rankings as state playoffs kick off

By:

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 | 7:14 PM

Six teams were bounced from the Trib HSSN state rankings on the brink of the start of the PIAA postseason.

Two teams from the WPIAL and two from District 12 were among the six that saw their hopes of both a district title and eventually a state championship end with a Week 11 loss.

As the Road to Hershey opens up, the top teams continue to win and sit at No. 1 in their classifications, including St. Joe’s Prep, Penn-Trafford, Thomas Jefferson, Wyomissing, Southern Columbia and Clairton.

In Round 1 of the state playoffs that is made up of several district semifinals or championship games, there are six head-to-head top five battles including four in the WPIAL set for this weekend.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 12. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (8-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat LaSalle College 52-7 in Week 11. They play Northeast in the District 12 championship game on Saturday.

2. Central Catholic (10-1) (2) (D-7): The Vikings beat Mt. Lebanon 31-14 in Week 11. They play No. 3 Pine-Richland in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

3. Pine-Richland (10-1) (5) (D-7): The Rams beat North Allegheny 49-14 in Week 11. They play No. 2 Central Catholic in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

4. Downingtown West (11-1) (NR) (D-1): The Whippets beat North Penn 40-31 in Week 11. They play Haverford in a District 1 semifinals game on Friday.

5. Nazareth (11-1) (NR) (D-11): The Blue Eagles beat Easton 20-12 in Week 11. They play Parkland in the District 11 championship game on Friday.

Out: Manheim Township (D-3), LaSalle College (D-12)

Class 5A:

1. Penn-Trafford (11-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Upper St. Clair 31-7 in Week 11. They play No. 5 Peters Township in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings beat Archbishop Ryan 44-15 in Week 11. They play Martin Luther King in the District 12 championship game on Saturday.

3. Gateway (10-2) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Bethel Park 17-13 in Week 11. They play McKeesport in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Oil City (12-0) (5) (D-10): The Oilers beat Hollidaysburg 9-7 in Week 11. They play Southern Lehigh in a PIAA first round game on Saturday.

5. Peters Township (11-1) (NR) (D-7): The Indians beat Moon 33-7 in Week 11. They play No. 1 Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Penn Hills (D-7)

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (12-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Blackhawk 49-0 in Week 11. They play Belle Vernon in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (10-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat University Prep 42-6 in Week 11. They play Bellefonte in a PIAA first round game on Friday.

3. Dallas (12-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Crestwood 37-16 in Week 11. They play No. 4 Valley View in the District 2 championship game on Friday.

4. Valley View (11-1) (4) (D-2): The Cougars beat Berwick 14-13 in Week 11. They play No. 3 Dallas in the District 2 championship game on Friday.

5. Imhotep Charter (7-4) (NR) (D-12): The Panthers beat John Bartram 40-6 in Week 11. They play Bonner-Prendergast in the District 12 championship game on Friday.

Out: South Fayette (D-7)

Class 3A:

1. Wyomissing (11-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans beat Annville-Cleona 62-28 in Week 11. They play Middletown in the District 3 championship game on Saturday.

2. Central Valley (11-1) (3) (D-7): The Warriors beat Derry 42-7 in Week 11. They play No. 3 Aliquippa in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

3. Aliquippa (11-1) (4) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat South Park 21-7 in Week 11. They play No. 2 Central Valley in the WPIAL championship game Saturday on Trib HSSN.

4. Montoursville (11-1) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Warrior Run 54-12 in Week 11. They play Loyalsock Township in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

5. Wyoming Area (10-1) (NR) (D-2): The Warriors beat Lake Lehman 48-12 in Week 11. They play Scranton Prep in the District 2 championship game on Friday.

Out: Neumann-Goretti (D-12)

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (12-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat North Penn/Mansfield 42-0 in Week 11. They play Mount Carmel in the District 4 championship game on Saturday.

2. Washington (12-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Freedom 28-0 in Week 11. They play Brentwood in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (12-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Bellwood-Antis 21-20 in Week 11. They play No. 5 Richland in the District 6 championship game Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Wilmington (10-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Greenville 45-7 in Week 11. They play Chestnut Ridge in a PIAA first round game on Friday.

5. Richland (11-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Penns Valley 49-21 in Week 11. They play No. 3 Ligonier Valley in the District 6 championship game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Clairton (10-2) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Cornell 39-0 in Week 11. They play No. 4 Sto-Rox in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (10-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat No. 4 Maplewood 35-20 in Week 11. They play Tussey Mountain in a PIAA first round game on Saturday.

3. Coudersport (10-0) (3) (D-9): The Falcons beat Smethport 35-6 in Week 11. They play Redbank Valley in the District 9 championship game on Saturday.

4. Sto-Rox (11-1) (5) (D-7): The Vikings beat West Greene 24-7 in Week 11. They play No. 1 Clairton in the WPIAL championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

5. Williams Valley (10-2) (NR) (D-11): The Vikings beat Tri-Valley 36-7 in Week 11. They play Lackawanna Trial in a PIAA first round game on Friday.

Out: Maplewood (D-10)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Sto-Rox, Thomas Jefferson, Washington