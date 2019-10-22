Two WPIAL teams join the ranks of PIAA elite in latest HSSN state rankings

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 5:07 PM

Depending on what district you call home, postseason football is very close or about to begin this weekend.

The winds of change might be in the air, but except for Class 5A, they are not in this week’s Trib HSSN state rankings.

While Class 2A has been very stable with the same five undefeated teams hanging onto their precious spots, Class 5A has been more like a revolving door all season long.

Two new teams from last week have already been bounced, opening the door for two newcomers.

One WPIAL team fell out of the state rankings while two D-7 teams entered the top five.

A lot of showdowns are set for Week 9, including two head-to-head WPIAL matchups with No. 4 Central Valley visiting top-ranked Aliquippa in 3A and No. 3 Clairton hosting top-ranked Jeannette in Class A.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 9. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (5-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Father Judge 47-7 in Week 8. They are at Archbishop Ryan on Saturday.

2. North Allegheny (9-0) (2) (D-7): The Tigers beat West Allegheny 33-14 in Week 8. They visit Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Central Catholic (8-1) (3) (D-7): The Vikings beat Canon-McMillan 44-0 in Week 8. They visit Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Manheim Township (9-0) (5) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat J.P. McCaskey 71-0 in Week 8. They host Landisville Hempfield on Friday.

5. LaSalle College (6-2) (4) (D-12): The Explorers lost to 5A No. 2 Archbishop Wood 21-20 in Week 8. They visit Roman Catholic on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford (8-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Hampton 56-7 in Week 8. They visit Franklin Regional on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (5-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings beat 6A No. 4 LaSalle College 21-20 in Week 8. They host Father Judge on Saturday.

3. Gateway (7-2) (3) (7): The Gators beat Connellsville 48-7 in Week 8. They visit McKeesport on Friday.

4. Penn Hills (8-1) (NR) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Indians beat Baldwin 20-7 in Week 8. They host North Hills on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Oil City (9-0) (NR) (D-10): The Oilers beat Slippery Rock 28-17 in Week 8. They host Bradford on Friday.

Out: Academy Park (D-1), Strath Haven (D-1)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Greensburg Salem 42-0 in Week 8. They host West Mifflin on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (7-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Erie 61-40 in Week 8. They host Canadian Prep Academy on Friday.

3. Dallas (9-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Berwick 21-12 in Week 8. They host Lake-Lehman on Friday.

4. Valley View (8-1) (5) (D-2): The Cougars beat Scranton 28-14 in Week 8. They host North Pocono on Friday.

5. South Fayette (8-1) (NR) (D-7): The Lions beat Ambridge 61-6 in Week 8. They host Montour on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Bethlehem Catholic (D-11)

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (9-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Keystone Oaks 55-7 in Week 8. They host No. 4 Central Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (9-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Schuylkill Valley 56-14 in Week 8. They visit Berks Catholic on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (9-0) (4) (D-12): The Saints beat West Catholic 42-6 in Week 8. They host Lansdale Catholic on Saturday.

4. Central Valley (8-1) (5) (D-7): The Warriors beat South Park 48-13 in Week 8. They visit No. 1 Aliquippa on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (8-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors lost to 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia 35-0 in Week 8. They host Selinsgrove on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (9-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat 3A No. 3 Montoursville 35-0 in Week 8. They host Danville on Friday.

2. Washington (9-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Southmoreland 44-16 in Week 8. They visit McGuffey on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (9-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Blairsville 58-14 in Week 8. They do not play in Week 9.

4. Wilmington (9-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Hickory 43-21 in Week 8. They have a quarterfinal bye in Week 9.

5. Richland (9-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Penn Cambria 62-8 in Week 8. They host Chestnut Ridge on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Jeannette (9-0) (1) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Riverview 61-6 in Week 8. They visit No. 3 Clairton on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (7-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Greenville 39-0 in Week 8. They will win in a District 10 quarterfinal playoff game over Cambridge Springs via forfeit on Friday.

3. Clairton (7-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat Springdale 43-7 in Week 8. They host No. 1 Jeannette on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Coudersport (8-0) (5) (D-9): The Falcons beat Smethport 42-0 in Week 8. They visit Cameron County on Friday.

5. Maplewood (9-0) (NR) (D-10): The Tigers beat Saegertown 56-0 in Week 8. They will win in a District 10 quarterfinal playoff game over Cochranton via forfeit on Friday.

Out: Sto-Rox (D-7)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

