Two WPIAL teams sit atop their class heading into PIAA championship weekend

By:

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 | 9:34 PM

After fourteen weeks, fifteen if you count Week Zero, the season is set to conclude with a gold rush this weekend in Hershey.

Twelve teams will play for six state championships starting Thursday and concluding on Saturday.

While there will be three new PIAA champions crowned in Class 5A, 4A and 3A, three teams are still alive in defense of their 2018 titles.

St. Joseph’s Prep in 6A and Farrell in Class A are looking to repeat as state champs while Southern Columbia is trying to three-peat in 2A.

Five of last week’s top ranked teams in the Trib HSSN state rankings were winners with only Clairton in Class A falling in the state semifinals.

Three district teams are still alive as Thomas Jefferson, Central Valley and Avonworth look to add to their WPIAL championships with one more win.

Here is the PIAA top Ffive in each of the six classifications prior to Week 15. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat No. 2 Central Catholic 31-24 in overtime in Week 14. They play No. 2 Central Dauphin in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

2. Central Dauphin (12-2) (4) (D-3): The Rams beat No. 3 Downingtown West 65-44 in Week 14. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA championship game on Saturday.

3. Central Catholic (12-2) (2) (D-7): The Vikings lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep 31-24 in overtime. Their season is over.

4. Downingtown West (13-2) (3) (D-1): The Whippets lost to No. 4 Central Dauphin 65-44 in Week Fourteen. Their season is over.

5. Nazareth (12-2) (5) (D-11): Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 5A:

1. Archbishop Wood (10-3) (1) (D-12): The Vikings beat No. 2 Gateway 24-21 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Cheltenham in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

2. Cheltenham (14-1) (3) (D-1): The Panthers beat No. 4 Cocalico 56-49 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Archbishop Wood in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

3. Gateway (12-3) (2) (D-7): The Gators lost to No. 1 Archbishop Wood 24-21 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Cocalico (11-3) (4) (D-3): The Eagles lost to No. 3 Cheltenham 56-49 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Peters Township (12-2) (5) (D-7): Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg 44-2 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Dallas in the PIAA championship game on Thursday on Trib HSSN.

2. Dallas (15-0) (2) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat No. 3 Jersey Shore 56-28 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA championship game on Thursday on Trib HSSN.

3. Jersey Shore (11-4) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Dallas 56-28 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-4) (4) (D-3): The Pioneers lost to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson 44-2 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Cathedral Prep (11-3) (5) (D-10): Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Central Valley (13-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat No. 4 Bald Eagle 45-0 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Wyoming Area in the PIAA championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

2. Wyoming Area (13-1) (2) (D-2): The Warriors beat No. 3 Tamaqua 21-0 in Week 14. They play in the PIAA championship game on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

3. Tamaqua (12-3) (3) (D-11): The Raiders lost to No. 2 Wyoming Area 21-0 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Bald Eagle (11-4) (4) (D-6): The Eagles lost to No. 1 Central Valley 45-0 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Wyomissing (12-1) (5) (D-3): Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (15-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat No. 3 Richland 49-27 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Avonworth in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

2. Avonworth (15-0) (4) (D-7): The Antelopes beat No. 2 Wilmington 33-21 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA championship game on Friday.

3. Wilmington (12-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds lost to No. 4 Avonworth 33-21 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Richland (13-1) (3) (D-6): The Rams lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia 49-27 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Washington (13-1) (5) (D-7): Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Farrell (13-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat No. 1 Clairton 13-10 in Week 14. They play No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) (3) (D-6): The Marauders beat No. 4 Lackawanna Trail 11-7 in Week 14. They play No. 1 Farrell in the PIAA championship game on Thursday.

3. Clairton (11-3) (1) (D-7): The Bears lost to No. 2 Farrell 13-10 in Week 14. Their season is over.

4. Lackawanna Trial (10-4) (4) (D-2): The Lions lost to No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle 11-7 in Week 14. Their season is over.

5. Coudersport (11-1) (5) (D-9): Their season is over.

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, Washington