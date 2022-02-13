Trib HSSN WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 13, 2022
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 7:22 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 19-1, 2
2. Mt. Lebanon, 20-1, 1
3. Upper St. Clair, 17-4, 3
4. Norwin, 15-5, 4
5. Bethel Park, 10-9, NR
Out: Peters Township (11-10, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 19-1, 1
2. South Fayette, 15-4, 3
3. Trinity, 17-3, 2
4. Moon, 17-4, 4
5. McKeesport, 18-4, NR
Out: Latrobe (16-3, 5)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 20-0, 1
2. Southmoreland, 17-3, 2
3. Knoch, 19-2, 3
4. Elizabeth Forward, 17-3, NR
5. Beaver, 14-5, 4
Out: Highlands (18-4, 5)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 15-4, 1
2. Waynesburg, 15-3, 3
3. South Park, 18-3, 5
4. Freedom, 16-4, 4
5. Avonworth, 16-2, 2
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 18-1, 1
2. OLSH, 17-4, 2
3. Neshannock, 18-2, 3
4. Burgettstown, 17-2, 4
5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 16-4, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 10-4, 3
2. Union, 19-1, 1
3. West Greene, 18-3, 2
4. Aquinas Academy, 12-5, 4
5. Monessen, 16-5, NR
Out: Clairton (13-3, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
