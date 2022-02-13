Trib HSSN WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 13, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 7:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Gina Smith works against Upper St. Clair’s Molly James during their Section 2-6A game on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School.

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 19-1, 2

2. Mt. Lebanon, 20-1, 1

3. Upper St. Clair, 17-4, 3

4. Norwin, 15-5, 4

5. Bethel Park, 10-9, NR

Out: Peters Township (11-10, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 19-1, 1

2. South Fayette, 15-4, 3

3. Trinity, 17-3, 2

4. Moon, 17-4, 4

5. McKeesport, 18-4, NR

Out: Latrobe (16-3, 5)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 20-0, 1

2. Southmoreland, 17-3, 2

3. Knoch, 19-2, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward, 17-3, NR

5. Beaver, 14-5, 4

Out: Highlands (18-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 15-4, 1

2. Waynesburg, 15-3, 3

3. South Park, 18-3, 5

4. Freedom, 16-4, 4

5. Avonworth, 16-2, 2

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 18-1, 1

2. OLSH, 17-4, 2

3. Neshannock, 18-2, 3

4. Burgettstown, 17-2, 4

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 16-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 10-4, 3

2. Union, 19-1, 1

3. West Greene, 18-3, 2

4. Aquinas Academy, 12-5, 4

5. Monessen, 16-5, NR

Out: Clairton (13-3, 5)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .