Unbeaten Blackhawk surges past Knoch in WPIAL Class 4A title game
By:
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 4:40 PM
Blackhawk used a strong fourth-quarter surge to win the eighth WPIAL girls basketball title in school history Saturday afternoon, turning back Knoch in the Class 4A finals, 55-35.
The Cougars (24-0) led just 33-31 after three quarters but scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to pull away.
Quinn Borroni had 22 points to lead Blackhawk and Alena Fusetti added 14.
Knoch, (21-3) which led by as many as seven points early in the second half, was led by junior Nina Shaw’s 14 points — all in the first three quarters.
It was Knoch’s first appearance in a WPIAL title game.
This story will be updated.
