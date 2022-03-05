Unbeaten Blackhawk surges past Knoch in WPIAL Class 4A title game

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 4:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Alena Fusetti drives between Knoch’s Nina Shaw and Maddie Boyer during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Nina Shaw works against Blackhawk’s Jillian Mannarino during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Blackhawk used a strong fourth-quarter surge to win the eighth WPIAL girls basketball title in school history Saturday afternoon, turning back Knoch in the Class 4A finals, 55-35.

The Cougars (24-0) led just 33-31 after three quarters but scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to pull away.

Quinn Borroni had 22 points to lead Blackhawk and Alena Fusetti added 14.

Knoch, (21-3) which led by as many as seven points early in the second half, was led by junior Nina Shaw’s 14 points — all in the first three quarters.

It was Knoch’s first appearance in a WPIAL title game.

Tags: Blackhawk, Knoch