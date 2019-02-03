Unbeaten Pine-Richland remains atop PIHL power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, February 3, 2019 | 9:57 AM

Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL hockey season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the week of Feb. 3.

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland Rams (14-0-0-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Latrobe Wildcats (12-3-0-0)

(Last Week 5)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers (12-2-0-2)

(Last Week 6)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (11-4-0-0)

(Last Week 4)

5. Peters Township Indians (12-3-0-1)

(Last Week 2)

6. Montour Spartans (14-1-0-0)

(Last Week 3)

7. Mars Fightin’ Planets (14-3-0-0)

(Last Week 7)

8. Bethel Park Black Hawks (11-4-0-0)

(Last Week 8)

9. Meadville Bulldogs (12-2-0-0)

(Last Week 9)

10. South Fayette Lions (13-2-0-0)

(Last Week NR)

Out: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

